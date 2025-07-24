Sounds Win Marathon on Oliver Dunn's 11th Inning Walk-Off Single

NASHVILLE - Oliver Dunn brought home Daz Cameron on a base hit to right in the bottom of the 11th on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park, solidifying a 14-13 walk-off win for Nashville over the Charlotte Knights in one of the most exciting games of the season. Dunn's third hit and RBI of the night gave the Sounds their second walk-off win of the season. Nashville clobbered a total of four home runs, including a multi-HR game from Bobby Dalbec and Drew Avans' game-tying, two-out, three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th.

After Charlotte put up two runs in the top of the first against Nashville starter Carlos Rodriguez, the Sounds responded with two of their own in the bottom half of the inning off Knights starter Noah Syndergaard. Cameron singled, and Dalbec smashed the first of his two home runs for the night.

Charlotte plated five runs off Rodriguez in the top of the fourth, but the Nashville offense bounced back in the bottom half of the inning. Dalbec blistered his second home run of the game, and Dunn followed directly after with his sixth of the season. Jared Oliva walked, stole second, and came around to score on a single by Freddy Zamora to cut the deficit to two runs at 7-5.

In the top of the sixth, the Knights extended the lead off Sounds reliever Bryan Hudson. Bryan Ramos reached base on a catcher's interference and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Dominic Fletcher singled to center, scoring Ramos to make it an 8-5 ballgame.

The Sounds brought the score within one in the bottom of the eighth against Knights' reliever Fraser Ellard. Dunn worked a walk before Oliva also reached on a catcher's interference to put runners on first and second. Zamora pulled a double to left, scoring both to make it 8-7 Charlotte.

Dunn's late-game heroics started with a two-out, game tying single in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings tied at 8-8.

Nashville reliever Joel Payamps let up four runs in the top of the 10th, but the Sounds once again rallied in the home half. Raynel Delgado brought in one with a RBI single to right and Drew Avans smacked a three-run blast to tie the game 12-12.

The Knights scored one in the top of the 11th off Jesus Liranzo, but Nashville finished the job off Charlotte reliever Penn Murfee. Cameron tied it with a leadoff ground rule double. Two batters later, Dunn stepped to the plate and delivered the walk-off with a RBI single on the first pitch of the at-bat.

The Sounds will look to take complete command of the series with a win on Thursday, as right-hander Nestor Cortes (1-0, 1.08 ERA) makes another rehab start for Nashville. First pitch from First Horizon Park is set for 6:35 pm. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

LOKI, PRETTY CHILL: Bobby Dalbec swatted his 10th and 11th long-balls of the season with Nashville and his 15th overall in Triple-A this year. He answered the two-run home run allowed by Carlos Rodriguez in the top of the first with a two-out, two-RBI, 409-ft shot blast to left field off Noah Syndergaard in his first plate appearance of the night. After hitting a home run last night as well, Wednesday night was the second time Dalbec has homered in back-to-back games this season. He also did it June 15-17 with three homers in a nine at-bat span. He joins Jorge Alfaro (3x) Daz Cameron (2x), and Jared Oliva (2x) as Sounds players to have a home run in back-to-back games multiple times this year. It was the 25th time in his professional career with home runs in consecutive games and has done it multiple times in each of the last five seasons. His solo blast in the fourth off Syndergaard gave him his 20th career multi-HR game. He joined Daz Cameron as the other Nashville player with more than one multi-HR game in 2025. His 41 RBI in 54 games since playing his first with Nashville on May 14th are tied for the sixth-most in the International League over the span.

ANYTHING YOU CAN DO, HE'S DUNN: Oliver Dunn combined to go back-to-back with Bobby Dalbec in the bottom of the fourth inning for his sixth home run of the season. It was the second time this year that both players have been a part of back-to-back home runs. Dunn did it on May 2nd in Gwinnett with Wes Clarke while Dalbec was the second half of Nashville's back-to-back homers in the eighth inning on Tuesday night against the Knights. The six home runs for Dunn are the third-most he has hit in a single season. He set a single-season career-high 21 during the 2023 season while playing for Double-A Reading in the Eastern League and had seven between High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset in the Yankees organization.

DO THE DREW: Drew Avans three-run, game-tying home run with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning was Nashville's first extra-innings home run of the season, and the first since Tyler Black hit one on May 15, 2024, in Jacksonville. The last extra-innings home run hit by a Nashville player at home was courtesy of Brice Turang on June 16, 2023, vs. Gwinnett. Avans went 60-games between home runs from April 15-July 6 until he hit his first as a member of the Sounds On July 8 in Durham. Since then, Avans has added three others - hitting .395 (15-for-38) with four home runs, four doubles, 11 RBI, and nine runs scored over his last 10 games. He's got a hit in five straight and nine-of-10 during the span.

DAZZLE ME: Daz Cameron extended his hitting and RBI streak after finishing 2-for-5 and a RBI in Wednesday's win. His lone RBI came in a clutch spot, hitting a ground rule double in the bottom of the 11th to tie the game at 13-13 before coming around to score the game-winning run on Dunn's RBI single. His eight-game hitting streak is tied for the sixth-longest hitting streak going in the IL currently. Since the start of the streak on July 10th, Cameron is hitting .485 (16-for-33) with eight XBH (5 HR, 3 2B), 13 RBI, four walks, three stolen bases, and 11 runs. He has just four strikeouts over the span. His eight straight games with a RBI is tied for the second-longest in the International League this season. Cameron is tied for the fourth-longest RBI streak for a Nashville player since 2005. Isaac Collins (June 2-13, 2024) and Josh Prince (May 17-24, 2023) also posted eight-game RBI streaks. Brooks Conrad (April 30-May 26, 2012), Mat Gamel (July 19-27, 2010), and Andy Abad (April 28-May 8, 2007) are all tied for the longest RBI streaks in Sounds history at nine games. Cameron will have a chance to join that list in his next game.

OLIVA GARDEN: Wednesday night marked the 29th time in his career that Jared Oliva has swiped 2+ bags in a game. He tied Raynel Delgado for the most steals on the season for Nashville with his 28th bag. Oliva missed 31 games from May 12-June 18 after dealing with an injury. Despite the missed time, Oliva entered the day with the sixth-most steals in the International League and finds himself tied with Delgado and Jacksonville's Troy Johnston for the seventh-most steals in Triple-A in 2025. Drew Avans has the fifth-most steals in Triple-A with 30. He had 16 of those in 48 games with Triple-A Las Vegas to begin the year. Oliva's two steals on Wednesday night put him at 199 for his professional career with 196 in the Minor Leagues and has been caught just 43 times, good for an 82% success rate.

EXTRA, EXTRA: The Sounds played in their eighth extra-innings game of the season and first since June 24th in the series opener on the road in Jacksonville. The 11-inning affair is tied for the longest the Sounds have played in 2025. They also played 11 innings on May 22 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and first on April 4 on the road in Gwinnett. Oliver Dunn delivered the second walk-off win of the season for Nashville. Eddie Rosario had the other in that 11-inning game against the RailRiders in late May. Dunn's third and final hit of the night tied his single-game high for hits, the fourth three-hit night of the season and his third RBI also tied his season-high, the second three-RBI night with both having come in his last nine games played. Nashville improves to 3-5 in extras on the year.

ON THE MEND: Making his first Triple-A start since May 29th on the road in Indianapolis, Carlos Rodriguez returned from the IL with 3.1 IP where he allowed five hits and seven earned runs, including three home runs. The seven earned runs tied his single-game career-high for runs allowed for the Brewers' no. 22-rated prospect. He also allowed seven earned on April 23, 2024, on the road in Louisville. It was the first time in 94 career games since being selected by the Brewers in the 6th Round of the 2021 MLB Draft that Rodriguez had allowed 3+ home runs in a game. The last time he allowed multiple home runs in a game was July 12, 2024, against Iowa.







