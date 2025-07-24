Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 24 vs. Scranton/WB

July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Scranton/WB RailRiders (18-4, 56-38) vs. Rochester Red Wings (10-13, 37-58)

Thursday, July 24, 2025 - 11:05 a.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Brendan Beck (2-0, 3.86) vs. RHP Bryce Conley (1-0, 2.57)

EXTRA HEARTBREAK: On a beautiful Wednesday night at Innovative Field, the Rochester Red Wings fell in a long, back-and-forth contest by a score of 8-6 in 12 innings against the Scranton/WB RailRiders...CF ROBERT HASSELL III launched his ninth homer of the season to kick things off in the first, his second, and the Red Wings third total leadoff home run of the season...RF NICK SCHNELL collected three hits at the plate and brought in two runs to pace the offense...Rochester will look to get back into the win column in game three of their series against the RailRiders this morning, sending RHP BRYCE CONLEY to the mound against Scranton/WB RHP Brendan Beck...

Scranton/WB catcher Edinson Duran picked up the save...the only time a position player has logged a save in MLB history (since saves became official in 1969) is Steve Wilkerson for Baltimore on 7/26/2019.

FIRST TIME, LONG TIME: Last night's contest was the Red Wings longest of 2025, and the first to go at least 12 innings at Innovative Field since the home finale in 2023 against Lehigh Valley (13)...with an official time of game of 4:01, this is also Rochester's first four-hour game since 5/22/2021, in a 9-8 loss against Scranton/WB at Innovative Field...

Rochester fanned 22 times in the loss, matching their single-game high since at least 2004 (also 8/28/2016 vs. SWB)...both strikeout totals stand as the RailRiders franchise record.

IT'S NO HASSELL: CF ROBERT HASSELL III went 2-for-6 last night, highlighted by his ninth homer of the season onto the pavilion roof and adding a single in the losing effort...with his leadoff blast in the first, he notched his ninth homer of the season and second time going deep to open a game... the Tennessee native collected his 21st multi-hit effort of the season, leading the Red Wings in the category...

Since returning to Rochester on 6/18 at LHV, the former first-round pick is boasting a .324 AVG (34-for-105) and a .941 OPS with five doubles, five homers, and 16 RBIs.

DON'T JULY TO ME: RF NICK SCHNELL and 1B YOHANDY MORALES are both in the midst of a dominant July, having each reached base in their last 16 games, just three behind OF Daylen Lile's 18-game streak for the longest by a Red Wing in 2025...over that time, Schnell is slashing .364/.440/.758 with six homers and 17 RBI, while Morales boasts a .313/.382/.578 slash line with five homers and 20 RBI...2B JOSÉ TENA has also been swinging a hot bat in the month, recording a single in last night's game to move runners into scoring position, and owning a slash line of .345/.441/.586 with eight doubles and 13 RBI in 15 games.

ALVA-RISE: RHP ANDREW ALVAREZ worked out of a shaky first inning in Wednesday's game, throwing 6.0 innings and retiring the last eight batters he faced...the Anaheim native ended the game with a line of 6.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, and 5 K...Alvarez exited the game with the lead and was in line to pick up his first win of the season, but a seventh inning RBI double by the RailRiders to tie the game erased that...in three of the four starts where he threw at least 6.0 innings this season, he was in line to pick up the win when he exited.

SIZZLING SALAZAR: RHP EDUARDO SALAZAR threw 2.0 innings of no-hit, no-run ball, striking out two batters in the process...since returning to Rochester, the Venezuelan native has recorded four consecutive scoreless outings, dealing 5.0 innings, striking out five, and giving up just one hit...Salazar has pitched 13.1 innings in 12 appearances in Triple-A this year, surrendering only seven hits, one XBH, while throwing to a 1.35 ERA.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY... 2014: On this day in 2014, Red Wings RHP TREVOR MAY kicked off the Red Wings last nine-inning no-hitter, at Durham...Trevor May tossed the first three innings on July 24th, striking out three and walking two batters...the game was suspended due to rain, and finished on August 11th...RHP LOGAN DARNELL took the mound when play resumed and pitched the next 6.0 innings, striking out five and allowing one walk to complete the no-hitter.







International League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.