Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights: July 29-August 3

July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2025 season continues at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29 with a six-game series against the Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, that runs through Sunday, August 3 at VyStar Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Stahl-Meyer Two for Tuesday: Enjoy two hot dogs for $2 during each Tuesday home game, presented by Stahl-Meyer. This offer can be redeemed at All American Jax, Southern Fried Freebird, Pinstripe Parlor and Grab and Go concession stands.

Get to Know Your Neighbor: Come browse a collection of nonprofits from the Jacksonville community.

Wednesday, July 30, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Charity Begins at Home, presented by Haven Retreats: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Haven Retreats as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night with ticket sales and promotions.

Polka Night: Come join the Jumbo Shrimp for a night of Polka music at the ballpark.

Wear it Home Wednesday, presented by Renewal by Andersen & Ambetter Health: Be one of the first 500 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. and a classy Jumbo Shrimp t-shirt **One giveaway per person, not per ticket.** ** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gates on Georgia St.**

Thursday, July 31, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz.) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at the Oasis concession stand, underneath the stairs at the Craft Cave, and at the beer garden near the Tiki Terrace. $2 Coors Light cans are also available with all the hawkers throughout VyStar Ballpark.

Clippers: With the clippers in town, there will be clippers on the concourse. Come get a haircut!

Friday, August 1, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2, 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

One Hit Wonder: One hit wonders played all night long. The Jumbo Shrimp guarantee you forgot the song existed or have no idea who the artist is.

Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Union Home Mortgage: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks!

Red Shirt Friday, presented by True Vet Solutions: Fans wearing red can save $1 on their tickets at the Miller Electric Box Office or donate that $1 to True Vet Solutions.

Saturday, August 2, 2025, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Back to School Night: Make the thought of going back to school fun with the Jumbo Shrimp

Toy Story Jersey Auction: The Jumbo Shrimp will be wearing Toy Story themed jerseys. Auction can be found HERE.

Clear Backpack Giveaway, presented by Wolfson Children's: You'll be the coolest person around. Whether you use it for school, travel, shopping or whatever you desire with this clear backpack. Be one of the first 2,000 people through the Main Gates on Georgia St. **One giveaway per person, not per ticket.** **Giveaways ONLY available when entering through the Main Gates on Georgia St.

Sunday, August 3, 2025, 5:05 p.m. (Gates open at 4 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday presented by Baptist Health: Fans can enter through the Main Gate on Georgia Street and head to the field via the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza for pregame catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open. There will also be complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by rounding the bases after the game.

Star Wars Day: The Jumbo Shrimp along with costuming clubs and the 501st Legion Squad7 are proud to present Star Wars Day! Come join everyone at the ballpark and meet your favorite Star Wars characters.

New at VyStar Ballpark in 2025:

New Main Gate: New this year, fans can now enter the ballpark at the brand-new Main Gate on Georgia St., adjacent to Lot P North.

New Ground Level Souvenir Store: Two is better than one! The new Souvenir Store will now be accessible via the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and have access from Georgia St by Parking Lot P! The existing store on the main concourse will still be open during game days.

360 Ballpark Returns: The new Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and the walkway on the new Right Field building are the gateways for fans to once again make their way around the entirety of VyStar Ballpark.

Incredible New Food Options:

The Pit Smokehouse: Traditional BBQ plates smoked in-house

The Oasis: Latin, Jax-Mex flavors with tacos and quesadillas

Right Field Hall: Shareable plates and ballpark tapas with a full bar

The Wheelhouse: Made-to-order sandwiches, salads, wraps and cheesesteaks

Scampi's Cove: Classic ballpark snacks and sweets

Pinstripe Parlor: Pizza and ice cream parlor

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25*(If necessary). Playoff packages are already on sale.







International League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.