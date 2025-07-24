Fans Treated to Day Baseball in the Arena District

July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - On a warm sunny afternoon in the Ohio state capital, the Columbus Clippers were defeated by the visiting Buffalo Bisons, 7-1.

Starting pitcher Vince Velasquez (5-3) was saddled with the loss, just his third this season. He recorded six strikeouts in 3.1 innings while surrendering a pair of runs.

Kody Huff drove in the lone Clippers run in the 8th inning. He had two hits on the afternoon including the run-scoring single for his 34th RBI of the season.

Clippers pitching held Buffalo's Rainer Nunez in check all day, as he finished 0-for-5.

The Clippers drop to 11-13 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 45-51 overall this season.

The series against Buffalo continues on $5 Friday at Huntington Park! Look for special ticket and concession offers for just $5. The first 1,000 fans through the gates Friday will receive the special "Big Christmas" Jhonkensy Noel Clippers bobblehead! First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.







