RailRiders Fall Despite Three Homers from Spencer Jones

July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 10-8 to the Rochester Red Wings on Thursday afternoon at Innovative Field. Spencer Jones hit three home runs to take the Minor League lead, but the Red Wings tallied runs in six of eight innings to take a 2-1 series edge.

Jones launched a solo home run to left off Red Wings starter Bryce Conley with one away in the top of the first. The 401-foot shot was his 11th of the year with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and 27th overall.

Robert Hassell, III, tied the game with a solo home run to lead off the home half of the first.

The RailRiders regained the lead in the second when Jose Rojas hit his 18th of the year, but Rochester immediately answered and took the lead in the bottom of the frame. Nick Schnell hit a game-tying home run off Brendan Beck. After a pair of walks, Hassell singled in a pair to give the Red Wings a 4-2 edge.

Jones led off the third with his second home run of the game; a 425-foot fly over the bullpen in left. Rochester again answered with a solo home run by Jose Tena for a 5-3 lead after three.

The Red Wings added three more in their half of the fourth, keyed by a two-run homer from former RailRider Andres Chapparo, to take an 8-3 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre countered with three runs in the top of the fifth. Jones' third home run of the game hit the batter's eye with a runner on, cutting the RailRiders' deficit to 8-5 with a 333-foot blast. Holden Powell replaced Conley and walked three straight. Jeimer Candelario's single off Seth Shuman brought Everson Pereira home, narrowing the Wings' lead further.

Both clubs scored in the seventh. Pereira crossed on a groundout to cut the Red Wings' advantage to one at 8-7, but Schnell's second home run of the afternoon pushed the lead back to two.

After Rochester manufactured a run in the bottom of the eighth with the help of an error, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre closed the scoring in the top of the ninth when Candelario singled Pereia home.

Shuman (2-4) earned the win while Zach Brzykcy pitched the ninth for his first save. Beck (2-1) took the loss, surrendering the first eight runs on eight hits over four innings.

Jones finished 3-for-5 and became the seventh player in franchise history to hit three home runs in a single game. His 29 combined homers between Somerset and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre give him an MiLB-best 29 this year.

The RailRiders and Red Wings continue their six-game set on Friday at 6:45 P.M. Erick Leal and Cade Cavalli will start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester, respectively.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

18-5, 56-39







