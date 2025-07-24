Rally Falls Short as Mud Hens Drop Game Three to Indians
July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Indianapolis, IN - The Toledo Mud Hens came up just short against the Indianapolis Indians, falling 3-2 in game three of their series on Thursday, July 24, at Victory Field. First pitch was delivered at 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis struck first in the bottom of the second when Jared Triolo launched a solo home run to left field to give the Indians a 1-0 lead. In the third, they tacked on two more runs. Ronny Simon scored on a throwing error, and Ji Hwan Bae came home on a fielder's choice RBI by Billy Cook. Cam Devanney followed with a single to keep the pressure on.
The Hens began to chip away in the sixth. Akil Baddoo led off the inning with a base hit and came around to score on a triple ripped to the wall by Hao-Yu Lee. Jace Jung then lifted a sacrifice fly to bring Lee home and cut the deficit to 3-2. Ryan Kreidler added a two-out single in the inning to keep the momentum going.
Toledo threatened again in the seventh and eighth innings with base hits from Tomás Nido, Baddoo, and Jung, but couldn't push across the tying run. In the ninth, Baddoo reached on an error to put the tying run aboard, but a game-ending double play sealed the win for Indianapolis.
Jordan Balazovic got the start for the Mud Hens and was tagged with the loss. The bullpen delivered a strong showing with relief appearances from Drew Sommers, Matt Manning, RJ Petit, and Tanner Rainey.
The Toledo Mud Hens will look to bounce back in game four on Friday, July 25, at Victory Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
Notables:
Jace Jung (2-2, 2B, RBI, BB)
Hao-Yu Lee (1-4, 3B, R, RBI, BB)
RJ Petit (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K)
International League Stories from July 24, 2025
- Koperniak Homers Twice, Taylor Goes Scoreless through Seven in Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Stripers Shut out for Second Straight Game in Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Nestor Cortes' Nine Punchouts Not Enough in Sounds Shutout Loss to Knights - Nashville Sounds
- Wilson and McKendry Pitch Knights to Victory - Charlotte Knights
- Chandler's Strong Start Leads Indians to 3-2 Win over Toledo - Indianapolis Indians
- Rally Falls Short as Mud Hens Drop Game Three to Indians - Toledo Mud Hens
- Jacksonville Topples Durham 4-2 in Ten - Durham Bulls
- Berry's Clutch Home Run Secures Thursday Win for Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mountcastle Homers in MLB Rehab Debut - Norfolk Tides
- Cal Stevenson Hits First Pinch-Hit Walk-Off Homer in Franchise History to Help 'Pigs Conquer Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Omaha Drops Third Straight to Syracuse - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Falls in Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Highlights: Bats Ride Early Offensive Attack to 4-2 Victory over Cubs - Louisville Bats
- Saints Get Two-Hit in Game One of Doubleheader in 4-0 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- July 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons Outslug Columbus in 7-1 Victory Thursday Afternoon - Buffalo Bisons
- Homestand Highlights: Dinosaur Night Stomps into Coolray Field - Gwinnett Stripers
- Fans Treated to Day Baseball in the Arena District - Columbus Clippers
- Wings Blast Off, Power Past RailRiders - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Fall Despite Three Homers from Spencer Jones - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights: July 29-August 3 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Competitive Eating GOAT, Joey Chestnut, International Food Challenger, Bandana.Eats, Take on Land of 10,000 Calories at CHS Field August 8 - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 24 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 24, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sounds Win Marathon on Oliver Dunn's 11th Inning Walk-Off Single - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.