Rally Falls Short as Mud Hens Drop Game Three to Indians

July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis, IN - The Toledo Mud Hens came up just short against the Indianapolis Indians, falling 3-2 in game three of their series on Thursday, July 24, at Victory Field. First pitch was delivered at 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis struck first in the bottom of the second when Jared Triolo launched a solo home run to left field to give the Indians a 1-0 lead. In the third, they tacked on two more runs. Ronny Simon scored on a throwing error, and Ji Hwan Bae came home on a fielder's choice RBI by Billy Cook. Cam Devanney followed with a single to keep the pressure on.

The Hens began to chip away in the sixth. Akil Baddoo led off the inning with a base hit and came around to score on a triple ripped to the wall by Hao-Yu Lee. Jace Jung then lifted a sacrifice fly to bring Lee home and cut the deficit to 3-2. Ryan Kreidler added a two-out single in the inning to keep the momentum going.

Toledo threatened again in the seventh and eighth innings with base hits from Tomás Nido, Baddoo, and Jung, but couldn't push across the tying run. In the ninth, Baddoo reached on an error to put the tying run aboard, but a game-ending double play sealed the win for Indianapolis.

Jordan Balazovic got the start for the Mud Hens and was tagged with the loss. The bullpen delivered a strong showing with relief appearances from Drew Sommers, Matt Manning, RJ Petit, and Tanner Rainey.

The Toledo Mud Hens will look to bounce back in game four on Friday, July 25, at Victory Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Notables:

Jace Jung (2-2, 2B, RBI, BB)

Hao-Yu Lee (1-4, 3B, R, RBI, BB)

RJ Petit (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K)







