Jung's Two-Run Shot Highlights Wild Night in Indy
July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Indianapolis, IN - The Toledo Mud Hens came out swinging in game two of their series against the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday, July 23, at Victory Field. Despite an explosive fifth inning at the plate, the Mud Hens fell 9-6. First pitch was delivered at 7:05 p.m.
The Indians struck first, getting on the board in the first inning with an RBI single from Nick Solak to bring in Ji Hwan Bae.
Toledo's offense erupted in the top of the fifth. Brian Serven and Akil Baddoo kicked things off with back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second. Hao-Yu Lee came through in the clutch, driving a two-run single up the middle to give the Mud Hens a 2-1 lead. That brought Jace Jung to the plate, who wasted no time and jumped on the first pitch he saw, blasting a two-run home run to extend the lead to 4-1.
But the bottom of the fifth flipped the momentum, becoming a nightmare inning for the Mud Hens on the mound. Shawn Ross, Tsung-Che Chang, and Ronny Simon all singled to load the bases with one out. Ji Hwan Bae worked a bases-loaded walk to cut the lead to 4-2. Nick Solak, already with an RBI under his belt, stepped in and delivered his third hit of the night, a bases-clearing double down the left field line, to give Indianapolis a 5-4 lead. That knocked starter Devin Smeltzer out of the game.
Woo-Suk Go entered in relief but was greeted roughly. On the first pitch, Billy Cook crushed a two-run homer to left field, padding Indianapolis' lead to 7-4. The bats didn't stop there, Alika Williams followed with a single to center, and Ross, in his second at-bat of the inning, roped a double to right field to score Jared Triolo and make it 8-4.
In the top of the sixth, Toledo refused to go quietly. Trei Cruz led off with a double, stole third base, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Akil Baddoo to trim the lead to 8-5.
The Hens continued to chip away in the seventh. Jung reached base and later scored on an RBI single from Eduardo Valencia, bringing Toledo within two at 8-6.
Indianapolis added an insurance run in the eighth when Bae singled and eventually came around to score on a Cook single.
Jung doubled to lead off the ninth, giving the Mud Hens one last chance to rally, but Indianapolis shut the door.
Devin Smeltzer took the loss for Toledo, going 4.1 innings and allowing six earned runs on eight hits. Woo-Suk Go, Matt Seelinger, Alex Lange, and Ryan Miller finished out the game in relief.
The Toledo Mud Hens will look to bounce back in game three of the series on Thursday, July 24. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Victory Field.
Notables:
Jace Jung (2-3, HR, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB)
