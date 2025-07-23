WooSox-Saints Postponed Wednesday Afternoon

July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Today's game between the Worcester Red Sox and the St. Paul Saints has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, with first pitch of game one set for 6:07 pm ET.

Radio coverage begins at 6:00 pm ET on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.







