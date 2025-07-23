FanDuel Sports Network to Stream and Televise Five Memphis Redbirds Games

July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. LOUIS - FanDuel Sports Network will give St. Louis Cardinals fans an opportunity to watch some of the team's top prospects, televising and streaming five Memphis Redbirds games during the second half of the 2025 Minor League Baseball season.

Fans throughout the St. Louis Cardinals television footprint can tune in to FanDuel Sports Network Midwest or the FanDuel Sports Network app to see five games featuring the Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate in Memphis, Tenn. Calling the games will be the Redbirds' play-by-play announcer Alex Coil.

REDBIRDS GAMES ON FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK

DATE TIME (CT) OPPONENT

Thursday, 8/7 6:30 PM Durham

Thursday, 8/21 6:30 PM Gwinnett

Thursday, 9/4 6:30 PM Rochester

Wednesday, 9/17 6:00 PM St. Paul

Thursday, 9/18 11:00 AM St. Paul

NOTE: All games above air on FanDuel Sports Network Midwest and stream on the FanDuel Sports Network app and at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com. Schedule is subject to change and additional games may be added.

How to Watch FanDuel Sports Network

Fans can subscribe to stream FanDuel Sports Network by signing up at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com with monthly, season pass and annual subscription options. New customers can buy one month of FanDuel Sports Network streaming for $19.99 and get their second month free using the code CardsBOGO at checkout. More information is available at Cardinals.com/tv.

FanDuel Sports Network is also available on cable, satellite, and streaming TV providers throughout the Cardinals television footprint. Options include Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, Fubo, Mediacom and U-verse TV. If you watch the Cardinals on FanDuel Sports Network with your TV provider, you can also stream the games on the FanDuel Sports Network app and FanDuelSportsNetwork.com for no additional charge.

Amazon Prime customers can subscribe to stream FanDuel Sports Network through Prime Video as an add-on subscription. To get started, visit Amazon.com/channels and search for the FanDuel Sports Network channel to subscribe.







