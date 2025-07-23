Indianapolis Indians' Randy Lewandowski Named on IBJ Media's Annual Indiana 250 List

July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - IBJ Media today announced that Indianapolis Indians president and CEO Randy Lewandowski has been named among its fourth annual Indiana 250 list of the state's most influential business and community leaders. The list is compiled by executives, editors and newsroom staff from IBJ Media's three news branches based on nominations, research and consultation with community leaders.

Lewandowski, in his 32nd season with the Indians after first joining the front office as a ticket office intern prior to the 1994 campaign, was elevated to president and CEO in April 2024 after serving as president and general manager since November 2016.

He was named as Minor League Baseball's Executive of the Year following a 2024 campaign in which the Indians led all 120 MiLB teams in average attendance (8,405) for the first time since 2017 and amassed record-setting revenue numbers for the third consecutive year. With an overall attendance of 588,363 - good for second-highest in MiLB - the team continued its reign as MiLB's overall attendance leader over the last 14 seasons combined.

"Every year, we see fresh faces stepping up and driving meaningful change across Indiana," IBJ Media CEO Nate Feltman said in a press release. "The Indiana 250 is a snapshot of those bold thinkers and doers who are shaping the future of our state - from innovative entrepreneurs to dedicated community advocates. It's truly inspiring to witness the depth of talent and passion making Indiana a great place to live and work."

Under Lewandowski's leadership, the Indians impact on the Circle City community has grown exponentially. In 2024, Indianapolis Indians Charities distributed $250,000 across 19 community partners and has donated over $1.3 million to its pillars of youth development, family success, education and neighborhood development since its founding in 2019.

The growth of Victory Field Events in utilizing Victory Field as a year-round event space has not only increased connection with the community but generated additional revenue beyond baseball season with both public and private events. In 2024, Lewandowski oversaw the addition of non-game day events including three Savannah Bananas games, Baseb(All) Too Well celebrating Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour and various community events and fundraisers.

Beyond the ballpark, Lewandowski is active in the Indianapolis community. In 2015, he spearheaded a partnership between the Indians and Indianapolis RBI and now serves as chairman on the organization's board of directors. He also currently serves on the board of directors for the Indianapolis Public Safety Foundation, Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee, Indy Chamber and Indianapolis Indians Charities, and sits on MLB's International League Scheduling committee.

Lewandowski joins a robust group of sports professionals among this year's Indiana 250 list. He is named alongside Catch the Stars foundation founder Tamika Catchings, University of Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman, Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, Indy Ignite co-owner Jim Schumacher, NCAA vice president JoAnn Scott and Indiana Sports Corp president Patrick Talty.







