Indians Seven-Run Fifth Inning Takes Down Toledo

July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - A seven-run fifth inning carried the Indianapolis Indians to a 9-6 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday night at Victory Field. It tied their single-inning season high in runs, also scoring seven in the seventh inning on June 6 at Memphis.

After Toledo (12-11, 51-47) plated four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 4-1 lead, the Indians (16-7, 58-39) stormed back with seven runs in the bottom half. 12 Indians batters came to the plate in the inning. After Alika Williams grounded out, Indy strung together three consecutive singles to load the bases with Shawn Ross, Tsung-Che Cheng and Ronny Simon reaching, respectively. Ji Hwan Bae drove home the first run of the rally with an RBI walk to cut the deficit to 4-2. Nick Solak then cleared the bases with a go-ahead, three-run double.

When Woo-Suk Go replaced starting pitcher Devin Smeltzer (L, 0-1) after Solak's double, Billy Cook deposited Go's first pitch into the center field shrubbery for a 415-foot, two-run homer. Cam Devanney then struck out for the second out, but the Indians mighty rally was not finished. Jared Triolo walked, Williams singled, and Ross doubled home Triolo for an 8-4 advantage to conclude the game-winning flurry.

Indianapolis opened the scoring the first inning on an RBI single by Solak that scored Bae, after he had walked and stolen second base. The game remained 1-0 until the fifth inning when the Mud Hens plated four runs, capped by Jace Jung's two-run homer. The Indians punched right back with seven runs to follow.

Toledo began chipping away, scoring a run in the sixth and seventh innings to cut the Indians lead to 8-6. Cook put things to rest with an insurance run in the eighth inning for a 9-6 lead, smacking an RBI single up the middle for his third hit of the day.

RHP Sean Sullivan started the Indians bullpen game, tossing 3.0 shutout frames, with six Indy pitchers combining for the win. Colin Holderman (W, 1-1) allowed one run, tossing 1.1 innings in relief with two walks and three strikeouts. Smeltzer allowed six runs on eight hits across 4.1 innings for Toledo.

Solak extended his on-base streak to 30 games, the longest by an Indians batter since Keon Broxton's 34-game run from July 3-Aug. 11, 2015. Cook homered in three straight for the first time since June 14-16, 2024, with Norfolk. All nine Indians position players reached base safely in the contest and eight of them collected one-plus hit.

The Indians and Mud Hens continue their six-game series at Victory Field on Thursday night at 7:05 PM. RHP Bubba Chandler (4-3, 3.27) takes the mound for the Indians and Toledo is yet to name a starting pitcher.







