SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 23, 2025

July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (17-4, 55-38) at Rochester Red Wings (10-12, 37-57)

July 23, 2025 | Game 94 | Road Game 45 | Innovative Field | First Pitch 6:05 P.M.

RH Luis Gil (No Record) vs. LH Andrew Alvarez (0-7, 4.57)

Gil: Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment; Placed on NY Yankees 60-Day IL on 3/24 (right lat strain)

Alvarez: Allowed 5 R (2 ER) on 6 H over 6.0 IP in 7/11 Loss vs. WOR with 7 K & 1 BB (5-3 WooSox)

LAST TIME OUT- ROCHESTER, NY (July 22, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 7-1 to the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday night at Innovative Field, snapping the RailRiders' 11-game winning streak.

Rochester opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Robert Hassell, III reached on a single and advanced to third on an error. A sac fly from Yohandy Morales gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead.

The Wings added a run in the second on a solo home run by Andrew Pinckney off Sean Boyle. In the third, Jose Tena reached on a ground rule double and scored on a single from former RailRider Andres Chapparo for a 3-0 advantage.

In the fourth, Rochester added four runs on three hits and a pair of walks to build a 7-0 lead, keyed by a two-run single off Boyle by Morales and a two-run double from Tena against reliever Yerry De Los Santos, who had just joined the RailRiders on a Major League Rehab Assignment.

Rafael Flores broke up the Red Wings' shutout bid in the top of the eighth, drilling a payoff pitch from Marquis Grissom, Jr. 413 feet to left for his first Triple-A home run.

Boyle (7-7) allowed the first six runs, five earned, on five hits over 3.2 innings of work in the loss. Chase Solesky (5-5) earned the win with five shutout innings.

ALL GOOD THINGS- The RailRiders' 11-game winning streak was broken last night, snapping the string at a franchise-tying mark, level with the 2009 SWB Yankees. During the streak, the RailRiders hit .336 with 98 runs scored, 23 home runs, 27 stolen bases, a .418 on-base percentage and a .596 slugging percentage, all of which topped the International League since July 5.

HELLO HIGH FALLS - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plays its only series in Rochester this week and the only set between the clubs during the second half. The RailRiders hosted the Red Wings twice at PNC Field during the first half, winning seven of ten games with two games canceled. Five of the seven wins were walk-offs, while the other two were shutouts by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching staff.

WELCOME BACK, ROTY- New York has announced that right-hander Luis Gil is scheduled to pitch on a Major League Rehab Assignment this evening. Gil was placed on the Yankees' 60-day Injured List on March 24 with a right lat strain. The reigning American League Rookie of the Year has made two appearances for Somerset on this rehab assignment, working 3.1 innings in both games on 50 and 57 pitches, respectively. Gil has struck out 13 and walked three over the two starts. Last season, the 27-year-old was tabbed as the tenth player and fourth pitcher in Yankees' franchise history to be named the AL Rookie-of-the-Year. Gil went 15-7 last season with 171 strikeouts over 151.2 innings of work. He is the first pitcher to earn the honors for New York since Dave Righetti in 1981.

HEALTHY UPDATE- Reliever Yerry De Los Santos has joined Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a Major League Rehab Assignment. The right-hander began the season with the RailRiders and has made 10 appearances for the club, going 1-1 with one save and a 1.74 ERA. De Los Santos has been promoted to the Yankees twice this year and appeared in 14 games for New York with a 1.80 ERA. The Yankees placed De Los Santos on the Injured List on June 19 with right elbow discomfort. De Los Santos threw 23 pitches over an inning Tuesday.

DEVELOPING STORY- Jake Gatewood was placed on the Development List Tuesday when Sean Boyle was activated off the 7-Day Injured List. Gatewood is hitting .165 with two home runs over 30 games for the RailRiders this season, but has only appeared in two games this month.

FIRST IN A WHILE- The RailRiders had not lost the first game of a series since May 21 at Nashville, spanning eight series between opening game losses.

EXTRA XBH- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's offense combined for 23 extra-base hits, including 11 home runs, during the three-game sweep at Worcester.

BACK-TO-BACK BOYS- Everson Pereira and Spencer Jones hit back-to-back home runs in back-to-back games over the weekend. The duo pulled the feat in the first inning on Saturday and matched it in the sixth on Sunday. Pereira homered in three straight, becoming the first player to do so this season.

CRUSHING- Spencer Jones hit two home runs Sunday, bringing his Triple-A total to ten in 17 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. His season tally of 26, including 16 over 49 games for Somerset, is tied with Oklahoma City's Ryan Ward (LA Dodgers) for the Minor League lead. The outfielder is averaging one home run every 10.6 at-bats this year.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York beat Toronto 5-4 to level their series at one win apiece heading into play tonight. Ben Rice's solo home run in the ninth proved to be the deciding blow... Somerset dropped a 4-3 final at Erie in 10 innings. Jace Avina homered and drove in a pair as the Patriots saw a 3-0 lead disappear... Hudson Valley topped Rome 4-3. After the Emperors tied the game at three in the eighth, Manuel Palencia singled home Alexander Vargas with the go-ahead tally in the bottom half... Tampa lost 6-3 at Dunedin. Willy Montero had three hits and a run batted in but the Tarpons skid hit seven straight with the loss.







International League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.