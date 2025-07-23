Maeda Tosses Six Scoreless in 9-0 Shutout Win over Louisville
July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY. - The Iowa Cubs split this week's series against the Louisville Bats with a 9-0 win behind Kenta Maeda's six scoreless inning game.
In the second game of the six-game set, the Iowa Cubs scored six of the nine runs off of four walks and two hit-by-pitches throughout the game.
In the top of the seventh inning, Jonathon Long crushed a two-run homer off of Louisville's pitcher Evan Kravetz. That was Long's 15th homer of the season. His third and fourth RBI came off of a sacrifice fly and a walk.
The final score ended in a 9-0 game as the I-Cubs won their seventh game this season with a shutout.
37-year-old veteran Kenta Maeda dealt six scoreless innings, allowed a hit and struck out five batters in his third win of the season. Maeda also earned his third quality start of the season and he worked his second scoreless game as the first one came against the St. Paul Saints and worked seven scoreless innings.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Louisville Bats on Thursday, July 24 and first pitch is at 5:35 p.m. CT.
International League Stories from July 23, 2025
- Knights Fall to the Sounds 14-13 in 11 Innings - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Comeback Comes up Short in Columbus 6-4 - Buffalo Bisons
- Wetherholt Belts Two Blasts, Wilkerson Dominates Stripers in Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Jung's Two-Run Shot Highlights Wild Night in Indy - Toledo Mud Hens
- Indians Seven-Run Fifth Inning Takes Down Toledo - Indianapolis Indians
- Christmas Comes Early as Noel Hits Walk-Off - Columbus Clippers
- Red Wings Fall to RailRiders in 12 Innings - Rochester Red Wings
- Quartet of Dingers Help 'Pigs Bash Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jared Young's Three Hits Lead Syracuse to 8-4 Win over Omaha on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Go 12 to Beat Rochester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Early Home Runs Not Enough At Allentown - Norfolk Tides
- Chasers Fall to Mets in Second Straight Game - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Redbirds' Solo Homer Barrage Downs Sears, Stripers in Record Time - Gwinnett Stripers
- Maeda Tosses Six Scoreless in 9-0 Shutout Win over Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Walks Plague Bats in 9-0 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Mead Blasts Bulls Past Jumbo Shrimp 3-2 - Durham Bulls
- Missed Opportunities Haunt Jumbo Shrimp in 3-2 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Broadcaster Ryan Mitchell to Make MLB Debut - Columbus Clippers
- July 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Back on Top...In Postponements, Saints Washed out for Professional Baseball High 14th Time, Doubleheader Thursday - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox-Saints Postponed Wednesday Afternoon - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 23, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 23 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- FanDuel Sports Network to Stream and Televise Five Memphis Redbirds Games - Memphis Redbirds
- World's Most Autographed Baseball Coming to Coca-Cola Park, July 24th - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Indianapolis Indians' Randy Lewandowski Named on IBJ Media's Annual Indiana 250 List - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Cubs Stories
- Maeda Tosses Six Scoreless in 9-0 Shutout Win over Louisville
- July 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats
- Caissie's Five-Hit Night Not Enough in 9-4 Loss to Louisville
- July 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats
- Noland Tosses Seventh Quality Start in 5-1 Win over Columbus