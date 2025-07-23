Maeda Tosses Six Scoreless in 9-0 Shutout Win over Louisville

July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, KY. - The Iowa Cubs split this week's series against the Louisville Bats with a 9-0 win behind Kenta Maeda's six scoreless inning game.

In the second game of the six-game set, the Iowa Cubs scored six of the nine runs off of four walks and two hit-by-pitches throughout the game.

In the top of the seventh inning, Jonathon Long crushed a two-run homer off of Louisville's pitcher Evan Kravetz. That was Long's 15th homer of the season. His third and fourth RBI came off of a sacrifice fly and a walk.

The final score ended in a 9-0 game as the I-Cubs won their seventh game this season with a shutout.

37-year-old veteran Kenta Maeda dealt six scoreless innings, allowed a hit and struck out five batters in his third win of the season. Maeda also earned his third quality start of the season and he worked his second scoreless game as the first one came against the St. Paul Saints and worked seven scoreless innings.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Louisville Bats on Thursday, July 24 and first pitch is at 5:35 p.m. CT.







