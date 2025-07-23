Wetherholt Belts Two Blasts, Wilkerson Dominates Stripers in Win
July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 6-0 win on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.
Shortstop JJ Wetherholt led off the Memphis first inning with a home run for the second consecutive game. In his next at-bat, the left-handed hitter smacked the first pitch of the third inning into the Gwinnett bullpen for his first career Triple-A multi-homer game. The top prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals organization has hit four home runs in eight games with the Redbirds this season.
The Redbirds jumped out to 5-0 lead through four frames with five solo home runs on their first five hits of the game. Memphis led off each of the first four innings with solo homers. Five home runs are the most by Memphis this season. First baseman Luken Baker, designated hitter Matt Koperniak and third baseman Cesar Prieto each tallied a home run in the win.
Starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson (5-2) dominated the Stripers in his Redbirds debut. The right-handed pitcher tossed 8.0 shutout innings on just 78 pitches. Wilkerson worked around four hits and struck out four. Jack Ralston pitched a perfect ninth inning to close out the victory.
The one-hour, 52-minute game was the Redbirds fastest nine inning game of the 2025 season and the second-quickest Memphis game of any length this year. Wednesday night's game was the fastest Redbirds game since September 4, 2006 at New Orleans (1:47).
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, July 24 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
