Mead Blasts Bulls Past Jumbo Shrimp 3-2

July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC- Curtis Mead clubbed two homers to lead the Durham Bulls past the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 3-2 at the DBAP on Wednesday night.

Mead homered in the first against Jacksonville (11-11) starter Adam Laskey (L, 0-2), then drove out a two-run shot in the third to put the Bulls (14-7) up for good.

Duncan Davitt worked the first 4 2/3 innings in his third career Triple-A start. Cole Wilcox (S, 2) recorded the final six outs for his second save.

The Bulls managed just three hits in the game, none after the third inning.

How It Happened: Mead's first home run banged off the Snortin' Bull atop the Blue Monster in left field. If that wasn't enough, Mead's second homer on a 2-0 curveball from Laskey, sailed over the Bull. Two key defensive plays saved the game for the Bulls in the eighth inning. After a leadoff double, single and a steal, Jacksonville had runners at second and third with none out. With the infield in, shortstop Carson Williams ran down a short pop fly into center field, making the catch over his shoulder and back to the infield. Jacksonville's next batter - Bennett Hostetler - chopped a pitch from Cole Wilcox over the mound. Wilcox retreated by backpedaling, leaped to make the stop, then made an fade-away throw to catcher Kenny Piper. Piper dug the one-hop throw and applied the tag on Joe Mack to keep the Bulls ahead. Wilcox then recorded the final out of the inning on a force play. He came out to set down the side in order in the ninth for the save.

What's Next: The Bulls play their third game of a six-game series against Jacksonville Thursday night at 6:35 PM ET. Joey Gerber (0-1, 5.200 will open for the Bulls against Morgan McSweeney (3-0, 0.40).







International League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.