Mead Blasts Bulls Past Jumbo Shrimp 3-2
July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC- Curtis Mead clubbed two homers to lead the Durham Bulls past the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 3-2 at the DBAP on Wednesday night.
Mead homered in the first against Jacksonville (11-11) starter Adam Laskey (L, 0-2), then drove out a two-run shot in the third to put the Bulls (14-7) up for good.
Duncan Davitt worked the first 4 2/3 innings in his third career Triple-A start. Cole Wilcox (S, 2) recorded the final six outs for his second save.
The Bulls managed just three hits in the game, none after the third inning.
How It Happened: Mead's first home run banged off the Snortin' Bull atop the Blue Monster in left field. If that wasn't enough, Mead's second homer on a 2-0 curveball from Laskey, sailed over the Bull. Two key defensive plays saved the game for the Bulls in the eighth inning. After a leadoff double, single and a steal, Jacksonville had runners at second and third with none out. With the infield in, shortstop Carson Williams ran down a short pop fly into center field, making the catch over his shoulder and back to the infield. Jacksonville's next batter - Bennett Hostetler - chopped a pitch from Cole Wilcox over the mound. Wilcox retreated by backpedaling, leaped to make the stop, then made an fade-away throw to catcher Kenny Piper. Piper dug the one-hop throw and applied the tag on Joe Mack to keep the Bulls ahead. Wilcox then recorded the final out of the inning on a force play. He came out to set down the side in order in the ninth for the save.
What's Next: The Bulls play their third game of a six-game series against Jacksonville Thursday night at 6:35 PM ET. Joey Gerber (0-1, 5.200 will open for the Bulls against Morgan McSweeney (3-0, 0.40).
