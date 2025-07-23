Bisons Comeback Comes up Short in Columbus 6-4
July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
COLUMBUS, O.H. - The Buffalo Bisons were able to tie the Columbus Clippers in the top of the ninth inning, but a Jhonkensy Noel two-run home run helped the Clippers walk-off 6-4 winners on Wednesday night at Huntington Park.
Columbus struck for three runs in the bottom of the second inning to open up a 3-0 lead over the Bisons. Lazaro Estrada started for Buffalo and allowed a lead-off double to Milan Tolentino. He would eventually score on a bases loaded walk to Dom Nunez for a one-run lead. A sacrifice fly by Yordys Valdes extended the advantage to two runs, and a Petey Halpin RBI base hit made it 3-0 in favor of the Clippers.
Gabriel Arias hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to extend the Clippers lead to 4-0 over Buffalo. However, the Bisons would eventually start to answer back with a run in the top of the fifth inning. Michael Stefanic's first RBI of the night came on a groundout in the fifth inning, scoring Josh Rivera. The starting short stop reached base on a walk before scoring to trim Buffalo's deficit to 4-1.
The Bisons would score three more times in the top of the ninth inning to even the score at four apiece. Christian Bethancourt started the rally with a leadoff base hit against Aaron Davenport. Alan Roden pinch hit for Rivera and had a single into center field that put two runners on with no outs in the ninth. Jonatan Clase drew a walk to load the bases for Buffalo.
Stefanic hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Bethancourt to cut Columbus' lead to 4-2. RJ Schreck came up with an RBI double that scored Roden from third base, making the score 4-3 in favor of the Clippers. Schreck would score from second base on a base hit to right field by Buddy Kennedy, tying the game 4-4.
However, Noel delivered the game-winning hit with C.J. Kayfus on base with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning for the 6-4 victory.
Five different Bisons relievers worked after Estrada to keep the team within four runs of Columbus. Robinson Pina pitched two scoreless innings of relief that were followed by a scoreless bottom of the seventh worked by Kevin Gowdy. Amir Garrett and Ryan Jennings combined to go the final one and two-third innings in the loss.
The Bisons and Columbus are scheduled to meet on Thursday afternoon for a 12:05 p.m. first pitch at Huntington Park. Adam Macko will start for Buffalo. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and Bisons.com starting at 11:45 a.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.
