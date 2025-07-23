Christmas Comes Early as Noel Hits Walk-Off
July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers won in exciting fashion Wednesday night, getting a walk-off homer by Jhonkensy Noel to defeat the visiting Buffalo Bisons, 6-4.
The Clippers got the lead early by striking for three runs in the 2nd. The first run came home when Dom Nuñez drew a bases loaded walk. Yordys Valdes drove in the second run with a sacrifice fly. Petey Halpin then made it 3-0 with a RBI single.
Then in the 4th inning, rehabbing Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias launched a homer to left-center field to extend the Columbus advantage to four runs.
Left-hander Ryan Webb was impressive over the game's first 4.1 frames, allowing just one run on two hits with six strikeouts. Aaron Davenport got the game all the way to the 9th, but ultimately was charged with three runs to allow Buffalo to tie the game.
But after a lengthy delay involving Buffalo's lineup, the Clippers got the big hit from Noel in the 9th to send the fans home happy.
The Clippers improve to 11-12 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 45-50 overall this season.
The series against Buffalo continues with a Business Day Special on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05pm.
