Early Home Runs Not Enough At Allentown

July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







ALLENTOWN, Pa - The Norfolk Tides (8-13 | 38-56) fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (11-11 | 57-39), 14-6, on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park. Norfolk launched three home runs early in the game, but 12 unanswered runs by Lehigh Valley overpowered the Tides.

Dylan Beavers homered to lead off the game for Norfolk, the second time he's led the game off with a homer this season. He would hit his second home run of the game in the second inning, a three-run go-ahead shot to launch his 13th homer of the season.

The only other run Norfolk scored on the night came on a solo homer by Vimael Machín in the third inning. Lehigh Valley managed to keep up with the Tides, starting with a leadoff homer themselves from Justin Crawford. They scored another run in the second when Crawford knocked an RBI single.

After the Machín home run, the IronPigs fought back with 12 unanswered runs. Norfolk managed just one hit after the third inning. A late sac fly by Machín after two walks and a wild pitch in the ninth inning scored Norfolk's final run.

Game three of the series is set for 7:05 pm tomorrow night. LHP Cade Povich is set to work on MLB Rehab for a second game for Norfolk.







International League Stories from July 23, 2025

