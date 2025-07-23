July 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats

July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (49-47, 10-12) at LOUISVILLE BATS (42-55, 10-12)

Wednesday, July 23 - 5:35 PM CT - Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville, KY

RHP Kenta Maeda (2-4, 7.35) vs. RHP Chase Petty (2-7, 4.14)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the second of a six-game series at the Louisville Bats tonight...right-hander Kenta Maeda is slated to start for Iowa...right-hander Chase Petty will start for Louisville.

FORGET ABOUT IT: The I-Cubs were defeated in last night's game against the Louisville Bats 9-4... Owen Caissie tallied the first five-hit game for the I-Cubs as he hit his 20th homer of the season, added two doubles and two singles... Moises Ballesteros earned his 106th hit last night, which leads all of International League... Chris Kachmar took the loss as he as he allowed five runs and recorded five strikeouts in the process.

CINCO DE HIT-O: Last night, Owen Caissie tallied the team's first five-hit game of the season...he went 5-for-5 with two doubles, and a two-run homer (20)...the last time an I-Cub had a five-hit game was when P.J. Higgins did it against the Omaha Storm Chasers on September 5, 2023.

NASTY NOLAND: Sunday's starter Connor Noland earned his ninth win and tossed a career-high-tying 7.0 innings with seven strikeouts...Noland is the first I Cub to have at least nine wins in a season since Matt Swarmer had 10 and Colin Rea had 14 in 2019...he is the second Iowa Cub to toss at least 7.0 scoreless innings, following Kenta Maeda on June 22 at Nashville.

THERE GOES THAT MAN: Friday night, Carlos Pérez hit his 20th home run of the season...marks the fourth time in his career he has hit at least 20 home runs (all in Triple-A)...he is the first I-Cub to hit at least 20 home runs with the team since 2023...he ranks among Pérez slugging percentage (1st, .621), home runs (T 2nd with Owen Caissie, 20), OPS (3rd, .986), extra-base hits (4th, 39), and RBI (8th, 57).

WALK-A-THON: The I-Cubs issued a season-high 13 walks Friday night (7/18), with starter Brandon Birdsell walking five...it marked the most free passes by the I-Cubs since they walked 16 on Aug. 3, 2023 vs. Toledo...the 13 walks are tied for the most by any International League team this year with Omaha and Charlotte.

BIG BEN: On Sunday, infielder Ben Cowles hit his third home run in his last two games...it marked the fourth time he has homered in back-to-back games and first since July 4-5, 2023 with Double-A Somerset...Ben hit two homers on Saturday night which tallied his third career multi-homer game and first since July 23, 2023.

BALLY, BALLY: Since June 1, Catcher and Cubs' No. 2 prospect Moises Ballesteros has played 36 games and has tallied 15 multi-hit efforts...during that span, he is batting .331 (46-for-139) with 15 doubles, three home runs and 28 RBI...Bally ranks among International League leaders in hits (1st, 106), batting average (2nd, .337), doubles (T-4th, 24) and total bases (6th, 156)

WHAT MORE CAN I SAY: Outfielder and Cubs No. 1 prospect Owen Caissie hit his 20th home run of the year last night and his eighth in his last 12 games...Caissie tallied his third multi-homer of the season on July 8 and his third in that week...he is the first I-Cub to have three multi-homer games in a season since Alexander Canario in 2024, no I-Cub has had four such games since Jared Young in 2023...Owen played in the Futures Game on July 12 in Atlanta and went 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and two walks.

JULY MASHIN': Infielder Jonathon Long five multi-hit efforts during the month of July...Long has earned a batting average of .322 (19-for-59) and added five doubles with five home runs on 14 RBI...the Cubs No. 11 prospect is slashing .313/.396/.499 (105-for-335) with 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 61 RBI in 91 games this season.

BITTER 16: On July 9, the Iowa Cubs offense were fanned 16 times in the game...the 16 punchouts marked the most strikeouts given up this season and the most since September 22, 2024 at Rochester (16)...the franchise record for the most strikeouts is 19, which happened three times since 2014...the most recent was against the Memphis Redbirds on April 22, 2018.







