Jared Young's Three Hits Lead Syracuse to 8-4 Win over Omaha on Wednesday Night

July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - Behind an offensive explosion of eight runs on 16 hits, the Syracuse Mets overpowered the Omaha Storm Chasers, 8-4, on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Jared Young had three hits and four RBIs for the Mets in the win.

The Syracuse (17-6, 48-50) offense started off with a bang in the bottom of the first inning when leadoff man Gilberto Celestino singled and Young smacked an RBI triple to put the Mets ahead, 1-0. With Young at third, Pablo Reyes ripped an RBI single into center field and gave Syracuse a 2-0 lead.

In the second, the Mets loaded the bases with walks by De Los Santos and Celestino, and a single by Yonny Hernandez. After a wild pitch scored a run for a 3-0 Syracuse lead, Young came up clutch again, knocking in a pair on a two-run single, extending the advantage to 5-0. Soon after, Drew Gilbert made it 6-0 when he brought Young home on an RBI single, one of a career-high four hits on the night for Gilbert.

Omaha (7-16, 38-59) got on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning when Dairon Blanco doubled and Joey Wiemer hit an RBI single to make it 6-1.

The Mets got a run back in the fourth inning when Jared Young blasted a solo home run to stretch the lead to 7-1.

In the top of the sixth, the Storm Chasers made it interesting. After an RBI single by Blanco and a two-run triple by Cavan Biggio, Omaha cut the deficit to 7-4.

Syracuse added some insurance in the sixth on a homer by David Villar, giving the Mets an 8-4 lead.

On the mound, starter Blade Tidwell pitched three and one-third innings, allowed one run, and struck out four batters. Out of the bullpen Junior Fernandez recorded five outs without allowing a run, Jose Castillo and Julian Merryweather combined for a scoreless frame, and Dylan Ross shut the door in the ninth with two strikeouts and no runs.

Syracuse continues its six-game series against Omaha on Thursday night with game three. Right-hander Nolan McLean is slated to start for the Mets with left-hander Dallas Keuchel pitching for the Storm Chasers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

