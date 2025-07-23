Chasers Fall to Mets in Second Straight Game
July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
SYRACUSE, NY. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped their second straight game to the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday night, with a final score of 8-4.
Right-hander John Gant started for Omaha and between the 1st and 2nd innings, Syracuse jumped to a 5-0 advantage with an RBI triple, 2 RBI singles, and a wild pitch.
With one out in the 2nd, right-hander Beck Way entered the game, inheriting a pair of Gant's baserunners. An RBI single scored a runner for a 6-0 Mets lead, though the run was charged to Gant.
Omaha plated its first run of the game in the 3rd inning after Dairon Blanco singled and scored on an RBI single from Joey Wiemer.
Way worked a scoreless 3rd frame, but Syracuse extended its lead to 7-0 in the 4th on a solo home run. Brandon Johnson took over in the 5th, throwing the first 1-2-3 inning of the game.
In the top of the 6th, Omaha shrunk the deficit to 7-4. Peyton Wilson was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a single from Diego Castillo. Dairon Blanco singled in Wilson and a bases-clearing triple from Cavan Biggio plated both Castillo and Blanco to bring the Chasers within 3.
Johnson retired 5 straight batters before Syracuse claimed an 8-4 advantage with a solo home run in the bottom of the 6th. Stephen Nogosek followed Johnson with a scoreless 7th inning, then Evan Sisk worked a scoreless 8th. Omaha failed to score in the top of the 9th, finalizing the 8-4 score in favor of the Mets.
Omaha returns to action on Thursday against the Syracuse Mets, with first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. CT at NBT Bank Field. Left-hander Dallas Keuchel is scheduled to pitch.
