Chasers Secure Series with 8-6 Win over Bisons

July 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - The Omaha Storm Chasers secured a series win after defeating the Buffalo Bisons 8-6 on Sunday afternoon.

The Storm Chasers took an early 1-0 advantage in the 1st inning after MJ Melendez led off with a solo home run, his first leadoff homer in the minors, the 5th in his professional career.

Omaha starter and former Bison Thomas Hatch fired 6.0 scoreless to open the game, in a start where he pitched into the 7th. Over 6.2 innings, he allowed just 6 hits and 2 runs, working a 1-2-3 inning four times. The righty made his 3rd consecutive quality start, his team-leading 7th of the season.

In the top of the 2nd, the Storm Chasers extended their lead to 2-0. Peyton Wilson reached on a Bisons error, then three consecutive walks from Nick Pratto, Melendez, and Diego Castillo scored Wilson.

In the 3rd inning, Carter Jensen made Omaha's advantage 3-0 with a solo home run that travelled 436 feet, his 7th homer of the year. The Storm Chasers doubled their lead for a 6-0 score in the 4th. Pratto doubled then Castillo walked. A 2-out RBI double from Drew Waters scored Pratto, and Jensen followed with a 2 RBI single to plate Castillo and Waters.

After 6.0 scoreless frames from Hatch, a pair of Buffalo RBI singles made the score 6-2 in the 7th inning. Ben Sears relieved Hatch with two outs in the 7th, inheriting a base runner from Hatch; however, Sears struck out the first batter he faced to strand the runner.

Omaha responded with a pair of runs in the 8th, stretching their lead to 8-2. Pratto walked and scored on a double from Melendez. Castillo added a double to score Melendez, regaining a 6-run lead.

In the 8th inning, an RBI double from the Bisons made the score 8-3. Evan Sisk replaced Sears with one out in the 8th, inheriting a runner on third. Buffalo shrunk the deficit to 8-5 with a two-run home run, Sears and Sisk charged with one run each. Sisk was chased from the game after securing the 2nd out of the inning. Michael Fulmer followed and inherited a pair of base runners from Sisk, though Fulmer retired the first batter he faced to close the frame.

Fulmer returned to close the game in the 9th, and while the Bisons added a run on an RBI double, their rally ended there and the 8-6 score in favor of Omaha held to be final.

After an off-day Monday, Omaha will begin a 6-game series on Tuesday against the Syracuse Mets, with first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. CT at NBT Bank Field. Right-hander Chandler Champlain is scheduled to pitch.







