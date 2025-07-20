RailRiders Match Franchise Winning Streak Record with 11th Straight

July 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders matched a franchise record with their eleventh straight win, topping the Worcester Red Sox 8-2 at Polar Park on Sunday afternoon. Spencer Jones went 4-for-5 with the two home runs and a pair batted in as the RailRiders matched the record win streak set by the 2009 SWB Yankees.

T.J. Rumfield and Jeimer Candelario started the top of the second with back-to-back doubles. A sac fly from Jose Rojas brought Rumfield in for a 1-0 lead. Candelario scored on a fielder's choice and throwing error, staking the RailRiders to a 2-0 advantage. Vaughn Grissom led off the bottom half of the inning with a solo home run to cut the lead in half.

Spencer Jones answered for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the top of the third, taking a 1-1 pitch 445 feet just to the left of the batter's eye for a 3-1 lead. It was Jones' eighth since joining the RailRiders roster on June 27, a span of 16 games.

In the fifth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases on a pair of singles and a hit batter. Candelario singled to right, driving in a pair and extending the lead further to 5-1.

Everson Pereira and Jones hit back-to-back home runs with one away in the sixth to build a 7-1 lead. Pereira homered for the third straight game while Jones' was his second of the day, third in the last two games and 26th of the season.

Carlos Carrasco took the ball and held Worcester to just one run on three hits over seven complete innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. The right-hander pitched seven innings for a second straight start, the first time he has accomplished the feat since September 2018 while pitching for Cleveland.

In the eighth, Jones doubled and scored on a groundout for an 8-1 edge. After a scoreless inning of relief by Bailey Dees in his Triple-A debut, the WooSox plated a run off Leonardo Pestana in the bottom of the ninth for an 8-2 final.

Carrasco (3-2) earned the win while Robert Stock (5-4) allowed the first five runs, four earned, on seven hits.

Jones had his second straight four-hit game while Rumfield, Candelario and Rafael Flores added multi-hit games to help the RailRiders cap the three-game series sweep.

The RailRiders' winning streak matches the mark set in 2009 when then-player, now-manager Shelley Duncan helped pace the team to 11 straight wins at the outset of the season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its nine-game road trip on Tuesday at Rochester and returns to PNC Field on July 29 against the Nashville Sounds.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 17-3, 55-37







