Noland Tosses Seventh Quality Start in 5-1 Win over Columbus

July 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs claimed the three-game series against the Columbus Clippers with a 5-1 win as Ben Cowles ripped a three-run homer, his third homer in the last two games

In the final game of the three-game weekend-series, the I-Cubs and the Clippers remained scoreless through five and a half innings as it was a pitchers duel from Connor Noland and Parker Messick.

Owen Caissie broke the scoreless barrier as he ripped an opposite-field two-run double and scored Darius Hill and Christian Franklin for the 2-0 lead. Caissie earned his 21st double of the season. Then, a couple of batters later, Ben Cowles crushed a three-run homer to left field and the lead remained in Iowa's favor for the rest of the game with a 5-0 score. It marked a homer in back-to-back games for Cowles.

Columbus' lone run came in the top of the eighth inning as Jake Anchia hit a solo shot into left field for a 5-1 score.

Noland earned his ninth win of the season as he worked seven scoreless innings, allowed five hits and struck out seven for his seventh quality start of the season as well. Today's seven scoreless inning start for Noland was his best outing since July 11, 2024 when he worked seven scoreless innings versus the Chattanooga Lookouts when he was with Tennessee.

With Monday off, the Iowa Cubs travel to Louisville to take on the Bats for a six-game set starting on Tuesday, July 22 and first pitch is at 5:35 p.m. CT.







