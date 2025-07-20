Bats Offense Fizzles in 6-1 Loss to Saints

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - After putting 15 runs on the board less than 24 hours prior, the Louisville Bats faltered at the plate in Sunday's matinee against the St. Paul Saints, falling 6-1. Four Bats errors and two Saints home runs paved way for St. Paul, while Louisville was unable to respond.

The Saints struck first, as Ryan Fitzergald roped a line drive just inside the right field foul pole for a solo shot to put the visitors up 1-0 in the second.

In the bottom of the third, the Bats had a prime opportunity to strike back with the bases loaded but couldn't convert runners into runs. Immediately following that missed chance, the Saints added to their lead.

A leadoff double in the top of the fourth came home to score on a Fitzgerald single, but with runners on the corners, Louisville starter Brian Van Belle (L, 6-4) managed to avert further damage by getting a double play ball to end the inning.

After five innings of work, Van Belle's day came to an end, leaving with two runs charged to his name while scattering five hits and fanning two. But with Louisville's offense struggling, that two run deficit was looming.

While the Bats continued to stall, their deficit expanded further, plagued by defensive blunders. Hunter Parks struck out Fitzgerald in the top of the sixth would have wrapped up the frame. But the pitch went to the backstop, and an error allowed the hitter to reach and a run to score, ballooning St. Paul's advantage to 3-0.

Louisville got that run back in the bottom half though, finally striking via the long ball. Sal Stewart connected for his first career Triple-A blast, sending the ninth pitch he saw from Cory Lewis (W, 2-4) 416 feet to straightaway center. However, the Bats weren't able to utilize the blast to get its offense rolling.

The Saints, on the other hand, got things rolling to bolster their lead further. Following a clean frame from Joe La Sorsa, Connor Phillips took the bump for the eighth and ran into trouble. After a triple and hit by pitch put runners at the corners, Jose Miranda cleared the basepaths with a three-run homer to center field.

Facing a 6-1 deficit, Louisville's offense couldn't find a way to come alive at the plate. After a leadoff walk in the bottom of the eighth, the Saints struck out the side to retain their advantage.

While Evan Kravetz threw a clean ninth inning, the Bats' five-run deficit was too much to surmount, despite getting two base knocks in the bottom of the ninth. Once again, Louisville failed to convert them into runs, sealing its 6-1 defeat.

Stewart went 2-for-4 in the loss while Blake Dunn went 2-for-3 to extend his on-base streak to 36 games, the longest streak in the International League this season.

The Bats (41-55, 9-12 second half) continue their homestand on Tuesday as they kick off their six-game series against the Iowa Cubs. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 790.







