Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: July 18-27

July 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - After a few days off from ballgames for MLB All-Star festivities, the Bats will be back in action with nine-straight home games against the St. Paul Saints and the Iowa Cubs! The homestand will be packed with giveaways, promotions and fun, including Mash & Bash Night, Bluey Night, a RiverBats anniversary celebration, plenty of discounts on food and drinks, and two fireworks shows. You won't want to miss any of the excitement at the ballpark!

Louisville begins its homestand with three games against the St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, from Friday, July 18 to Sunday, July 20. After an off-day on Monday, the Iowa Cubs, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, will be in town for a six-game set from Tuesday, July 22 to Sunday, July 27. These International League West battles are sure to excite, so come on out to Louisville Slugger Field to catch some action!

Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all nine games, with all games being broadcast on Sports Talk 790. Bats games are also live streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.

Friday, July 18 - Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul Saints

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

MalmoÃË Oat Milkers Night: Presented by Oatly, the Bats will become the 121 st MiLB team this season to play as the MalmoÃË Oat Milkers in what is sure to be an unforgettable night. For more information, visit https://www.milb.com/team/oatly.

Gametime Happy Hour: From 6-9 p.m., enjoy 12oz cans of Miller Lite and Coors Lite for just $3, presented by Miller Lite.

Margarita Madness: Enjoy $6 margaritas, presented by Number Juan Tequila, available at all bars.

"Big Lou" Louisville Tourism Truck: Learn more about Louisville tourism at the "Big Lou" truck, located behind the right field berm.

Brake the Bank: Stick around after the final out for Brake the Bank, presented by Tony's Brake & Alignment. During the game, fans can purchase bags of tennis balls to throw at targets in the Outfield, where they will have a chance to win awards including $500 cash, a $250 gift certificate from Tony's Brake and Alignment, Bats tickets, and more.

Student Pass Offer: Visit this link and use your student email address to receive $10 tickets for every Friday home game throughout the season!

Saturday, July 19 - Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul Saints

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

Mash & Bash Night: One of the best nights of the season returns as we take the field as the Louisville Mashers, presented by Evan Williams. The first 2,000 fans 21 and older through the gates will take home special Louisville Mashers engraved whiskey stones!

Evan Williams Flight Trays: A great opportunity to try up to four flavors of Evan Williams signature bourbon!

Party at the Park: Featuring $4 Cupcake Vineyards Wine Pours, $6 Signature Bats Cocktails and $6 Select Craft Beers.

Food Truck: All Things Fish will be selling delicious offerings on the Main Concourse down the Right Field Line.

Postgame Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a fantastic fireworks show, presented by VisionWorks.

Sunday, July 20 - Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul Saints

Gates Open: All gates will open at 12:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

Military Appreciation Day: In support of active and former military members, we will don our Stars and Stripes jerseys. With valid military ID, all active and former military and their immediate family can claim free outfield reserve tickets to Sunday's game at any box office!

Kids Day: Kids Club members can enjoy free admission to Sunday's game, and all kids 12 and under will receive a free kids meal (one per child) at the ballpark. Kids can additionally enjoy the inflatables in the Hall of Fame Pavilion. Kids Day is sponsored by Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Water Park.

Philly's Best Frozen Desserts Promotion: Each Sunday, Philly's Best will feature $4 non-alcoholic slushies at the top of Section 124 and Home Plate Snacks Concession Stand.

Kids Run the Bases: To cap off a fun-filled day, kids are encouraged to stick around and take a lap around the bases, sponsored by Meijer and the YMCA.

Tuesday, July 22 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Nothing Night: No walk-up music, in-game promotions or activities. Nothin' but baseball in its purest form, including live organ music by Al Greener!

Taco Tuesday: Every Tuesday, enjoy $4 tacos at select concession stands, including Gustavo's Mexican Grill!

Margarita Madness: Enjoy $6 margaritas, presented by Number Juan Tequila, available at all bars.

Wednesday, July 23 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Senior Night: Bats fans 55 and older will receive half-off tickets to Wednesday's contest, presented by Humana.

Baseball Bingo: Sponsored by Meijer and Outback Steakhouse, fans can pick up a free Baseball Bingo card upon entry and follow along during the game with the chance to earn amazing prizes. All Baseball Bingo Cards include a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse.

Senior Stroll Around the Bases: Presented by Humana, we invite all seniors to feel like a ballplayer by staying after the conclusion of the game for Senior Stroll Around the Bases!

Thursday, July 24 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Thrifty Thursdays: Every Thursday, enjoy $4 hot dogs, $2 popcorn and $2 16-ounce Pepsi products!

Thrifty Thursday Ticket Offer: Every Thursday home game for the rest of the season, fans can purchase left field reserve tickets for only $4! Tickets may also be "upgraded" with the appropriate additional ticket fee.

Friday, July 25 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

25 Years of RiverBats: Tonight, we celebrate the 25 th anniversary of the RiverBats! Our throwback RiverBats jerseys will be back in action, plus some special guests from RiverBats history will be at the ballpark! The first 1,500 fans at Slugger Field will take home a RiverBats mesh trucker hat, presented by Total Cleaning Solutions.

Gametime Happy Hour: From 6-9 p.m., enjoy 12oz cans of Miller Lite and Coors Lite for just $3, presented by Miller Lite.

Margarita Madness: Enjoy $6 margaritas, presented by Number Juan Tequila, available at all bars.

Brake the Bank: Stick around after the final out for Brake the Bank, presented by Tony's Brake & Alignment. During the game, fans can purchase bags of tennis balls to throw at targets in the Outfield, where they will have a chance to win awards including $500 cash, a $250 gift certificate from Tony's Brake and Alignment, Bats tickets, and more.

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act: One of the most unique entertainers in the business is bringing his act to the ballpark to perform all night for fans in between innings!

Student Pass Offer: Visit this link and use your student email address to receive $10 tickets for every Friday home game throughout the season!

Friends and Family Night: With purchase of a special ticket package, receive four reserved tickets, hats, hot dogs, and sodas for the whole family to enjoy! Must be purchased in advance.

Food Truck: The "Chic La Lou" food truck will be parked along the concourse behind the right field berm.

Saturday, July 26 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

Bluey Night: Everyone's favorite Australian pup "Bluey" will be available to meet and greet fans in the Hall of Fame throughout the evening, beginning at 6:30 p.m.!

Party at the Park: Featuring $4 Cupcake Vineyard Wine Pours, $6 Signature Bats Cocktails and $6 Select Craft Beers.

Postgame Fireworks: Back-to-back homestands with two fireworks shows, you can't beat that! Stick around after the final out for another grand fireworks show, presented by Republic Bank.

Sunday, July 27 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs

Gates Open: All gates will open at 12:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

Kids Day: Kids Club members can enjoy free admission to Sunday's game, and all kids 12 and under will receive a free kids meal (one per child) at the ballpark. Kids can additionally enjoy the inflatables in the Hall of Fame Pavilion. Kids Day is sponsored by Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Water Park.

Kids Run the Bases: To cap off a fun-filled day, kids are encouraged to stick around and take a lap around the bases, sponsored by Meijer and the YMCA.

Philly's Best Frozen Desserts Promotion: Each Sunday, Philly's Best will feature $4 non-alcoholic slushies at the top of Section 124 and Home Plate Snacks Concession Stand.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.







