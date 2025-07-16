Jason Kubel and Dan Mason to be Inducted into Red Wings Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are proud to announce that Hall of Fame Weekend will take place at Innovative Field on Friday, August 15, and Saturday, August 16. Two individuals will be honored, whose impact on Red Wings baseball is both lasting and significant: former Red Wings outfielder JASON KUBEL on August 15, and longtime General Manager DAN MASON on August 16.

JASON KUBEL:

A fan favorite and offensive force during his time in Rochester, Jason Kubel will be inducted into the Red Wings Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony on Friday, August 15. Kubel played for the Red Wings during the 2004, 2006, and 2011 seasons, batting a combined .328 with 21 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 36 doubles in 125 games. His standout performance in 2004 earned him International League Rookie of the Year honors. During the South Dakota native's standout season, he hit .343, with 16 home runs, 28 doubles, and 71 RBI.

"When Jason came to Rochester, he knew how to read pitchers and pitches. Very strong in his hands and arms and had a quick bat-a good hitter," said former Red Wings Manager (2003-2005), PHIL ROOF.

Kubel went on to enjoy a successful Major League career, primarily with the Minnesota Twins and Arizona Diamondbacks, compiling a career .262 batting average, 140 home runs, 187 doubles, and 564 RBIs across 10 MLB seasons. Known for his clutch bat and consistent presence in the lineup, Kubel's contributions to the game made him a standout both in Rochester and the Big Leagues.

DAN MASON:

The Red Wings will honor the remarkable contributions of Dan Mason, the team's longtime General Manager, with a Hall of Fame induction during a pregame ceremony on Saturday, August 16.

Mason's Red Wings journey began in 1990 as an intern, followed by roles as Director of Group Sales, Promotions, and Assistant General Manager. In 1995, he became the 12th General Manager in franchise history, succeeding legendary Hall of Famer Joe Altobelli. Under Mason's leadership, the Red Wings have become a model franchise in Minor League Baseball, both on and off the field.

During his tenure, the Red Wings have been honored with several prestigious national awards, including:

The 2008 Ballpark Digest Ongoing Excellence Award, for consistent high-level performance

The 2006 Prism Award from the University of Massachusetts for excellence in sports franchise management

The 2004 John H. Johnson President's Award, the highest honor for Minor League franchises

The 1997 Baseball America Triple-A Bob Freitas Award, recognizing operational excellence

The 1997 Larry MacPhail Award, for outstanding promotional efforts

Mason himself has been named International League Executive of the Year on three occasions: 1996, 1997, and 2012.

"I could not be more proud of the man that Dan Mason is. His induction into the Red Wings Hall of Fame is exceptionally appropriate, as he has been the pride of the Red Wings for more than 36 years, and still counting," said Red Wings President, CEO, and COO NAOMI SILVER. "We have long been the envy of ballclubs across the country for having the best general manager in the game, and we are so lucky to call him our own. The Red Wings have been and continue to be blessed to have this amazing, talented, and incredibly hard-working individual as the heart and soul of this organization."

A fixture at the helm of the Red Wings for nearly 30 years and counting, Mason has shaped the franchise through leadership defined by passion, creativity, and relentless dedication. Known for his hands-on approach and boundless enthusiasm, he's helped turn Innovative Field into more than just a ballpark; it's a community gathering place, filled with moments and memories that last a lifetime. Whether rallying fans with inventive promotions or rolling out the tarp in a downpour, Dan's commitment to the team knows no limits.

Tickets for Hall of Fame Weekend and all remaining Red Wings home games are available now at RedWingsBaseball.com, at the Innovative Field Box Office, or by calling (585) 423-WING (9464). Fans are encouraged to arrive early each night to take part in the pregame ceremonies celebrating two icons of Red Wings history.







