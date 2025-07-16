Only 24 Home Games Left - Here's How to Redeem Your Tickets

July 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Have Diamond Debit left in your account? Purchased a voucher book earlier this season? Still holding onto a rain check from a game that got rained out?

Now's the time to act - because there are only 24 home games left in the 2025 season at Innovative Field!

If you want to redeem:

Diamond Debit for tickets - Online at ticketreturn.com, in-person at the box office, or over the phone at 585-423-WING.

Voucher Book tickets - In-person at the box office.

Rain Checks from postponed games - In-person at the box office.

You'll need to do so in person at the Red Wings Ticket Office at Innovative Field.

Location: Innovative Field, 1 Morrie Silver Way, Rochester, NY Hours: Monday-Friday 10am - 4pm

These redemptions are only valid for home games, and with just 24 remaining, availability is ticking down fast. Don't wait until it's too late to catch the action, promotions, giveaways, and unforgettable nights under the stadium lights.

Whether you're planning your next family night, chasing another giveaway, or just trying to get one more ballpark hot dog - now's the time to secure your seats!

Visit the Ticket Office Today and Redeem Before Time Runs Out!*Questions? Call us at 585-423-WING or email [email protected].*







