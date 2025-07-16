Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host Wrestling Night at Coolray Field

July 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers return to Coolray Field following the MLB All-Star festivities in Atlanta with a three-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) from July 18-20.

Wrestling Night (July 19) highlights a thrilling homestand which starts off with Fireworks Friday (July 18) and is concluded with Sunday Funday (July 20) presented by COUNTRY Financial.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Friday, July 18 (7:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Fireworks Friday: Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks display (weather permitting).

Saturday, July 19 (6:05 vs. Jacksonville)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

Wrestling Night: Whether you cheer on the heroes or the heels, grab your spot ringside at the ballpark.

Sunday, July 20 (1:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Sunday Funday (presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

Single-game tickets for all games of the Stripers' 2025 home schedule are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

For a full list of 2025 Promotions, visit GoStripers.com/promotions.







International League Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.