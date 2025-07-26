Ritchie's Impressive Road Debut Spoiled as Stripers Walked off 4-3 in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Atlanta Braves' No. 2 prospect JR Ritchie spun 5.1 innings of three-hit baseball, but after his exit Gwinnett's 3-0 lead wouldn't hold as the Stripers (11-15) fell 4-3 in walk-off fashion to the Memphis Redbirds (12-14) on Saturday night at AutoZone Park. Gwinnett trails the series 4-1.

Decisive Plays: A two-out, two-run double by Eddys Leonard staked the Stripers to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. In the third, Luke Waddell's RBI single up the middle scoring Carlos Rodriguez raised the advantage to 3-0. Ritchie tossed 5.1 scoreless innings before leaving with two on base in the sixth, and one of those runners scored to his line on an error by reliever Nathan Wiles. Memphis cut it to 3-2 in the seventh on an RBI single by Cesar Prieto and won it in the ninth as Prieto's single coupled with an error by center fielder Jarred Kelenic scored the tying and winning runs against Wander Suero (L, 0-3).

Key Contributors: Waddell (2-for-4 RBI) and Leonard (1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs) drove in Gwinnett's three runs. Hayden Harris struck out the side to strand a pair in the eighth, keeping the lead at 3-2. Prieto (4-for-5, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs) was the hero for Memphis, however, accounting for three of its four runs.

Noteworthy: Through two Triple-A starts, Ritchie is 1-0 with a 2.38 ERA. Suero, in his return from Atlanta, suffered his first blown save all season (now 11-for-12). Gwinnett is now 32-3 when leading after eight innings this year.

Next Game (Sunday, July 27): Gwinnett at Memphis, 2:05 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. Radio Broadcast: 1:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com.

