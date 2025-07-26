Syracuse Wins Sixth Straight Game with 6-3 Victory over Omaha on Saturday Night

July 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets secured their longest win streak in two years, with their sixth straight victory, a 6-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

The Syracuse (51-50, 20-6) offense wasted no time, jumping out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning. Leadoff man Gilberto Celestino singled, Pablo Reyes doubled, and Joey Meneses drove in both runners with his league-leading 31st double, giving the Mets a 2-0 lead.

Omaha (38-62, 7-19) got on the scoreboard in the third inning with a two-run double by Jordan Groshans, tying the game, 2-2.

The tie was brief as the Syracuse offense scored again in the bottom of the third. After Jared Young singled, Meneses smashed a two-run homer to put the Mets in front, 4-2. Meneses now has a home run in back-to-back games that he's played in and two hits in each of his last four games played.

The two-run lead remained until the sixth. Luis De Los Santos singled, moved to second on an Omar De Los Santos single, jumped to third on a groundout, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Young, extending the lead to 5-2.

In the top of the seventh, the Storm Chasers got a run back on a solo homer by Carter Jensen, cutting their deficit to 5-3.

The Mets snatched that insurance run back in the bottom of the eighth on a solo home run by Omar De Los Santos, extending the advantage to 6-3.

On a bullpen day, the pitching staff was excellent. Dom Hamel got the start, tossing two scoreless innings without allowing a base runner and striking out three batters. Justin Garza pitched two frames of scoreless ball, Kevin Herget pitched a clean seventh, and Julian Merryweather struck out the side to earn the save in the ninth.

Syracuse ends its six-game series against Omaha on Sunday afternoon with game six. Right-hander Paul Blackburn is scheduled to start for the Mets against right-hander Chandler Champlain for the Storm Chasers. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

