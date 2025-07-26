Iowa Takes Back and Forth Game in Louisville

July 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Iowa Cubs (51-49) scored 11 runs on 16 hits to defeat the Louisville Bats (44-57) by a 11-9 score tonight at Louisville Slugger Field.

Iowa got on the board in the second inning and took a 2-0 lead as Christian Franklin brought home two runs with a double. But Louisville responded in the bottom half of the frame and tied the game at 2-2.

The I-Cubs extended their lead to 4-2 in the third on a double from Carlos Perez and he later scored on a balk. In the fourth, Iowa went up 8-2 as Dixon Machado and Moises Ballesteros drove in a run with a hit. Perez drove in two with a single later in the frame.

In the bottom half of the fourth, the Bats cut the lead to 8-5. Each team scored a run in the fifth frame with Franklin hitting a home run for Iowa. The I-Cubs scored one run in the sixth on a homer from James Triantos, but Louisville responded with two runs to make it 10-8.

Jonathon Long extended Iowa's lead to 11-8 with a single in the eighth but the Bats again responded with a home run to make it 11-9.

