SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 26, 2025

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (19-5, 57-39) at Rochester Red Wings (11-14, 38-59)

July 26, 2025 | Game 97 | Road Game 487 | Innovative Field | First Pitch 6:45 P.M.

RH Carlos Carrasco (3-2, 3.38) vs. LH Shinnosuke Ogasawara (2-1, 3.60)

Carrasco: Allowed 1 R on 3 H over 7.0 IP with 7 K & 0 BB in 7/20 Win @ WOR (8-2 RailRiders)

Ogasawara: Pitched 5.0 shutout innings in 7/20 Win @ LHV with 2 K & 2 BB (8-0 Red Wings)

LAST TIME OUT- ROCHESTER, NY (July 25, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bested the Rochester Red Wings 7-5 Friday night. Erick Leal pitched five scoreless and Duke Ellis paced the RailRiders with four hits, including three doubles, and two runs scored.

Jesus Rodriguez led off the game with a single and advanced to third on a hit from Everson Periera. The duo executed a double steal for a 1-0 lead with Rodriguez taking home and Pereira stealing second. Rafael Flores singled home Pereira to extend the edge to 2-0 against Red Wings starter Cade Cavalli. Ellis reached on a two-out double in the fifth. With Rodriguez at the plate, Cavalli unleashed a wild pitch while Ellis was stealing third. The ball bounced to the backstop, allowing Ellis to score for a 3-0 lead. T.J. Rumfield led off the fifth with a double and scored on a base hit from Jeimer Candelario to build a 4-0 advantage.

In the sixth, Andrew Pinckney's three-run homer off Jayvien Sandridge drew the Red Wings within one. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre responded with two runs in the top of the seventh. Ellis reached on his third double and scored on a base hit from Rodriguez, who later scored on a Rumfield sac fly. Candelario's first RailRiders' home run extended the lead to 7-3 in the top of the eighth. In the ninth, Rochester plated a pair on a single by Robert Hassell to cut the margin to two before Harrison Cohen induced a groundout fielder's choice to close the game.

Leal (6-7) shut down Rochester over the first five innings, striking out seven and allowing just two hits. Cavalli (3-6) took the loss.

FLOWER CITY SHOWDOWN - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plays its only series in Rochester this week and the only set between the clubs during the second half. The RailRiders hosted the Red Wings twice at PNC Field during the first half, winning seven of ten games with two games canceled. Five of the seven wins were walk-offs, while the other two were shutouts by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching staff.

DO IT AGAIN- Carlos Carrasco worked seven innings in Sunday's win at Worcester after having gone seven complete in his previous start on July 13 against Buffalo. The 38-year-old had not worked back-to-back seven-inning appearances since September of the 2018 season while pitching for Cleveland. Carrasco is 3-0 in the second half with a 2.12 ERA over 29.2 innings with 18 strikeouts to four walks. He has not pitched even-plus innings in three straight starts since April 2018.

BIG BAT ENERGY- Spencer Jones hit three home runs on Thursday afternoon, giving him 13 over 19 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since his promotion on June 27. The outfielder had 16 in 49 games with Somerset and enters play tonight with a Minor League Baseball-best 29 home runs this year. Jones became the seventh Scranton/Wilkes-Barre player to hit three home runs in a single game, joining Jose Rojas, who has accomplished the feat twice this season, including Saturday.

TALE OF TWO HALVES- Erick Leal went 1-7 with a 7.35 ERA in the first half, including an 0-2 mark against the Red Wings, surrendering 11 runs, nine earned, on 12 hits over nine innings. After five shutout frames at Rochester on Friday, the right-hander is 5-0 in the second half with a 2.65 ERA during the second half.

MID-SEASON SURGE- The RailRiders have hit 35 home runs over 18 games this month, a season-high tally in any month despite playing fewer games. The club played 25 games in the first three months this year, hitting 22 in April, 31 in May and 29 in June. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's .391 OBP is the second-highest in the Minors this month, while its .552 slugging percentage and .945 OPS lead all 120 full-season teams in July.

STRONG ARMED- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's pitching staff combined to strike out 22 batters on Wednesday, matching the franchise record. Luis Gil struck out four over 3.1 innings. Kervin Castro struck out four, Clayton Beeter retired three, Baron Stuart struck out the only batter he faced, Brent Headrick struck out two over an inning, Eric Reyzelman got four in 1.1 innings, Leonardo Pestana added three before Edinson Durán's record-matching K to end the game. The last time an SWB team struck out 22 in a game was the Jonathan Holder game, August 28, 2016. Bryan Mitchell struck out eight over 3.2 innings, Tyler Webb retired a pair in 1.1 innings and Holder recorded 12 strikeouts over four innings (each out), including a franchise-record 11 in a row during a 3-1 win at Rochester.

FIRST IN A WHILE- Prior to Tuesday night, the RailRiders had not lost the first game of a series since May 21 at Nashville, spanning eight series between opening game losses.

EXTRA EFFORT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 4-4 in extra innings this season. Three of those four wins have come at Rochester's expense.

SOUNDS NEW- After concluding this series in Rochester, the RailRiders return to PNC Field to host Nashville. The Sounds took four of five from the RailRiders in May in Nashville and will make their first trip to NEPA since 1991.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York lost 12-5 on Friday against Philadelphia. The Phillies scored ten runs over the final three innings and capitalized on two Yankees' miscues to take the opener... Somerset was walked off by Erie 5-4. Omar Martinez, Tyler Hardman and Roc Riggio all homered in the loss... Hudson Valley beat Rome 3-0 as four relievers combined to work a one-hitter. Jose Colmenares' sixth inning home run provided all the Renegades' offense... Tampa was blanked 5-0 by Dunedin. Roderick Arias had the lone Tarpons hit in the loss.







