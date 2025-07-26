Lee, Carpenter Homer in Saturday Night Loss to Indy
July 26, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Indianapolis, IN - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday night at Victory Field, 5-4.
The Mud Hens turned to Woo-Suk Go to start on the mound. He entered the game 0-0 with a 5.09 ERA. The Indians countered with Hunter Barco, who came in with a 2-1 record and a 3.94 ERA.
Toledo started off strong but couldn't convert early momentum into runs. Justyn-Henry Malloy delivered a two-out single, and two walks loaded the bases, but the Hens came up empty.
They got back to work in the second and were able to break through. After Trei Cruz drew a leadoff walk, Brian Serven knocked an RBI single to give Toledo a 1-0 lead.
Ryan Miller came on in relief of Go, who exited due to injury. Go allowed no hits or runs and recorded one strikeout over 1.1 innings pitched.
In the third, the Mud Hens threatened again with a triple from Ryan Kreidler and a walk by Andy Ibáñez. However, Ibáñez was caught stealing, an out followed to end the inning.
Despite a few base hits from the Indians, Toledo kept them off the scoreboard through the early innings.
The Hens extended their lead in the fourth with a two-out solo home run by Hao-Yu Lee that traveled 438 feet, pushing the lead to 2-0.
Alex Lange took over for Miller in the bottom of the fourth, but Indy quickly capitalized. Two walks, a single, a hit-by-pitch, and another walk brought in two runs to tie the game.
That prompted Toledo to make another pitching change, bringing in Blairo Calvo. However, a walk and a single brought in three more runs, giving Indianapolis a 5-2 lead.
Toledo responded in the sixth. Serven led off with a walk, and Kerry Carpenter brought the Hens back within one with a two-run homer, making it 5-4.
Calvo finished with one hit, one walk, and four strikeouts. PJ Poulin pitched the sixth, allowing one hit and one walk before Bailey Horn came on in the seventh.
Toledo tried to rally late with a few base hits, but Indianapolis shut the door with solid pitching and defense.
The Hens' comeback fell just short, dropping Saturday night's contest by a final score of 5-4.
Notables:
Kerry Carpenter: 1 R, 1 H, 2 RBI, HR
Hao-Yu Lee: 1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, HR, 1 BB (.241 AVG)
Brian Serven: 1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 BB
Toledo will look to close out the series on a high note Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
