Indians Fall to Mud Hens Late, 4-3

July 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Toledo Mud Hens broke up a shutout bid with a pair of runs in each of the game's final two frames to defeat the Indianapolis Indians 4-3 on Friday night at Victory Field.

A leadoff triple by Ji Hwan Bae and two-run homer by Billy Cook began the game for Indianapolis (17-8, 59-40). The long ball was Cook's fourth in his last five games and seventh during the month of July, which would be tied for the fifth-most among International League leaders for the month prior to tonight's contests.

Meanwhile, Drake Fellows tossed 4.0 shutout innings to extend his scoreless streak to 14.0 innings since July 12 vs. Gwinnett. Ryder Ryan then followed with a pair of perfect frames, holding the game scoreless before the Indians extended their lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth on a Brett Sullivan RBI single.

Toledo (13-12, 52-48) rallied late, bringing the score to one run on a two-run single by Andy Ibáñez in the eighth against Kyle Nicolas (L, 2-2). A run-scoring fielder's choice and bases-loaded walk in the ninth then gave the Mud Hens the advantage they needed for the win.

Trevin Michael (W, 1-0) tossed 3.0 one-run innings before Matt Seelinger (S, 2) entered for the scoreless bottom of the ninth.

The Indians will look for a series victory on Saturday night in a 7:05 PM first pitch from Victory Field. Taking the mound for the home team is LHP Hunter Barco (2-1, 3.94). Toledo has yet to name a starter.







