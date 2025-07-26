Late IronPig Surge Sinks Tides

ALLENTOWN, Pa - The Norfolk Tides (8-16 | 38-59) fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (14-11 | 60-39), 7-1, on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park. Ryan Mountcastle went 3-for-4 with a double in his second game on MLB Rehab assignment.

In the second inning, Emmanuel Rivera singled and reached third on a double by Terrin Vavra. Rivera scored on an RBI groundout to break the scoring open. Lehigh Valley tied the game in the bottom-half of the inning on a solo homer by Gabriel Rincones Jr.

That was the only run Tides starter Roansy Contreras allowed. He went 5.1 innings, allowing the one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five. Keegan Akin came in to finish the sixth inning, sitting down both batters he faced including a strikeout.

Lehigh Valley come through late like they have all series, with Óscar Mercado knocking in the go-ahead run on a single in the eighth. They went on to total six runs in the inning to sink the dagger in the Tides.

Tomorrow is the road trip finale between the two teams, with first pitch at 1:35 pm. RHP Thaddeus Ward (6-6, 6.24) is set as the probable for Norfolk, while RHP Nabil Crismatt (5-5, 3.74) is the probable for the IronPigs. It's a rematch of Tuesday's pitching matchup.







