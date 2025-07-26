Bulls Blank Jumbo Shrimp 3-0

July 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - Forrest Whitley tossed five scoreless innings to lead the Durham Bulls to a 3-0 shutout victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before a paid attendance of 8,145 at the DBAP on Saturday night.

Whitley (W, 2-0) fanned nine, the most he's attained in a game in six years, to pitch the Bulls (16-8) to a 3-2 series lead over the first half champion Jumbo Shrimp (12-13).

Durham connected for three solo home runs in the game. Bob Seymour clubbed his league-leading 25th in the first inning against Jacksonville starter Robby Snelling (L, 0-1). Curtis Mead drilled his third of the series in the fourth, then Tanner Murray roped an opposite field homer in the eighth to give the Bulls a 3-0 lead.

Ben Peoples, Cole Wilcox, Cole Sulser and Evan Reifert (S, 4) combined for the final four innings of the game. Reifer's ninth inning save marked his first appearance since June 7th. Reifert last threw against Jacksonville nearly six weeks ago, and left that game with an injury in the eighth inning.

How It Happened: Forrest Whitley retired the game's first 10 batters, including five straight strikeouts. Whitley struck out the final two batters of the first inning and the leadoff hitter of the second on nine pitches, an immaculate inning that spanned two innings.

Key Moments: With the Bulls leading 2-0 in the fifth, Whitlley loaded the bases with one out, then fanned Bennett Hostettler. Having already logged his longest outing of the season, and with Peoples ready in the pen, manager Morgan Ensberg chose to leave Whitley in, who retired Jakob Marsee on a pop out to end the inning. In the seventh, still up 2-0, Peoples walked the first two hitters before inducing a double play grounder from Rob Brantly. Wilcox entered to record the final out of the seventh.

What's Next: Connor Seabold (3-4, 6.00) is slated to start Sunday at 5:05 PM ET against a Jacksonville starter yet to be named.







