Flurry of Fourth-Frame Runs Clinches Indians' Series Victory

July 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians overcame a 2-0 deficit with a five-run fourth inning to take down the Toledo Mud Hens, 5-4, and secure their fourth-straight six-game series win on Saturday night at Victory Field.

With a 2-0 deficit in the bottom of the fifth, the Indians (18-8, 60-40) stormed back with their huge inning. Indy loaded the bases with two walks and a single and scratched across their first run when Shawn Ross was hit by a pitch. Tsung-Che Cheng and Ronny Simon then drew back-to-back walks to put the Indians ahead, 3-2. Billy Cook eventually capped the frame with a two-run single to give Indy its fifth run, which proved to be all they would need for the victory. All Indians' runs in the inning were tagged to Alex Lange (L, 0-1), who left with the bases loaded after allowing two Indians' runs.

Trei Cruz led off the second inning for Toledo (13-13, 52-49) with a walk and came around to score on a Brian Serven double to open the game's scoring. The Mud Hens tacked on another run with a Hao-Yu Lee solo shot in the top of the fourth, extending Toledo's lead to 2-0 before Indy's offensive explosion in the bottom half. Rehabber Kerry Carpenter managed to pull the Mud Hens within one with a two-run, opposite-field home run in the sixth, which capped both team's scoring.

Hunter Barco started the game for Indy but was pulled after tossing 55 pitches across 2.0 innings of work. Five Indians pitchers combined for the final seven frames. Randy Labaut (W, 5-1) earned the win with 2.0 innings of one-run relief and Eddy Yean (S, 6) twirled his ninth consecutive scoreless appearance in the ninth inning for the save.

Cook has now driven in a run in a career-high six straight games since July 20, which matches Liover Peguero for the longest run by an Indian this season. Across his streak, Cook is hitting .385 (10-for-26)

The Indians and Mud Hens wrap up their six-game series with a matinee from Victory Field on Sunday at 1:35 PM. Thomas Harrington (7-8, 5.34), who has a 3-0 record with a 2.75 ERA (6er/19.2ip) in four July starts, is set to make his second start of the series. Toledo has not yet named a starter.







