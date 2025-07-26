Sounds End Scoreless Streak in Nail-Biting Win over Knights

July 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds put an end to their 19.0 inning scoreless streak with an eight-hit performance in Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Charlotte Knights from First Horizon Park. Raynel Delgado ripped his first home run of the season, and Bobby Dalbec etched his fourth multi-hit performance over his last six games.

The Nashville offense struck first in the bottom of the second against Charlotte starter Jesse Scholtens. Dalbec singled, and Oliver Dunn worked a walk to put runners on first and second. Jorge Alfaro doubled to left, moving Dunn to third and scoring Dalbec to make it 1-0 and end the scoreless streak. Ernesto Martinez Jr. drove in Dunn with a sacrifice fly, and Delgado launched his first homer of the year on a two-run shot to increase the lead 4-0.

In the top of the fourth, the Knights scored their first runs of the game off Sounds starter Logan Henderson. Dominic Fletcher was hit by a pitch, and Will Robertson doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Fletcher scored on a groundout by Andre Lipcius, and Robertson was plated on a single from Bryan Ramos to cut the lead, 4-2.

The Sounds bounced back in the bottom half of the inning against Knights reliever Jared Shuster. Alfaro, Martinez Jr., and Delgado each recorded singles to load the bases. Jimmy Herron plated Alfaro from third with a sacrifice fly to make it a 5-2 ballgame.

Charlotte responded again off Henderson in the top of the sixth inning. Corey Julks singled, and Robertson doubled to put runners on second and third. Lipcius earned a base hit to left, moving Robertson to third and scoring Julks to make it 5-3. Ramos cut the deficit to 5-4 with a sacrifice fly to center that allowed Robertson to score from third.

Sounds reliever Joel Payamps entered the game for Nashville in the top of the ninth, and fired a scoreless frame to finalize the score, 5-4.

Nashville goes for the series victory on Sunday with right-hander Garrett Stallings (2-1, 2.77) toeing the slab for the Sounds. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:05 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

WITHOUT A DROUGHT: Jorge Alfaro's RBI double in the bottom of the second inning ended the 19-plus scoreless innings drought the Sounds had going after back-to-back shutout losses Thursday and Friday. Following a 1-2-3 bottom of the first, Bobby Dalbec started the home half of the second with his sixth hit of the series and Oliver Dunn drew a walk ahead of Alfaro. The back-to-back shutout losses were the first time for Nashville since July 31-August 1, 2021, against Columbus. It was also the first Nashville hit with a runner in scoring position since going 8-for-20 in the 14-13 extra innings win on Wednesday night.

REMEMBER SEPTEMBER: Raynel Delgado ended a 93-game, 314 at-bat streak between home runs with a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning on Saturday night against Charlotte. His last home run came in the eighth inning on September 12, 2024, while playing for Triple-A Columbus in a season where he set his single-season career-high for home runs (9). Of players to have played at least 10 games this season with Nashville, Delgado was one of two (Garrett Spain, 11 G) without a home run. Saturday night was Delgado's 86th game of the season, the most of any Nashville player this season. His 14 doubles are second among Nashville players behind only Bobby Dalbec's 15 in Nashville threads this year and Delgado also has a triple on the season. His 21 multi-hit games are also the most for a Sounds player.

HENDY AND THE HENDERSONS: Brewers' no. 6-rated prospect Logan Henderson earned his Triple-A leading 10th win of the season on Friday night vs. Charlotte. The right-hander exited the game after 5.1 IP on Saturday night with five hits allowed and five strikeouts without a walk. Two of the final five hits he surrendered were still on base when he exited the game and both came around to score as his ER total for the game ended at 4. It's the second straight game he has allowed 4+ ER after going 12-straight games with two or fewer earned runs after allowing his season-high five earned runs in his season debut. He's allowed 4+ now in four of his last seven starts with Nashville.

KNIGHTMARE: Bobby Dalbec continued to swing a hot bat against his former team with another multi-hit performance against the Knights on Saturday. He finished the game 2-for-3 with a walk, run, and strikeout. It was his third multi-hit performance of the series as he's hitting .350 (7-for-20) with three home runs, five RBI, five runs, and six strikeouts in five games played this week. His 16 total multi-hit games this season with Nashville are third-most behind Raynel Delgado (21), and Jorge Alfaro (19) after both guys ahead of him also added multi-hit performances Saturday night.







