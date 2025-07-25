Sounds Blanked for Second Straight Game by Knights

NASHVILLE - Nashville was kept off the scoreboard for the second straight night in the 3-0 loss to the Charlotte Knights on Friday night. Sounds starter Chad Patrick finished with eight strikeouts and just one hit allowed over his five innings but suffered the loss. The Sounds were limited to five hits, all singles on the night.

The Nashville right-hander settled into the game after a turbulent first inning on the mound. After getting the first out of the game, three walks, a wild pitch, fielding error, and a sacrifice fly, Patrick and the Sounds found themselves down 3-0 without allowing a hit. He retired five straight before allowing a two-out double in the top of the third for his only hit allowed on the night. He then retired seven straight with five strikeouts of the final six batters he faced.

A pair of two out singles in the Sounds' half of the third and fourth inning and a leadoff single to start the bottom of the fifth were the only bit of offense the Sounds could manage off Charlotte starter Yoendrys Gomez. The two starters each had eight strikeouts while allowing four hits in five innings of work before the bullpens took over.

Rob Zastryzny made the second appearance of his rehab assignment in relief of Patrick in the top of the sixth. He retired the first two batters he faced ahead of a two-out walk and single to keep the inning alive. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch that ultimately ended his appearance early after a visit by the Nashville Athletic Trainer. Jesus Liranzo cleaned up the inning with a strikeout of Vinny Capra to leave the pair of runners stranded.

Drew Avans bunted for a leadoff single to lead off the bottom of the eighth before moving into scoring position on a wild pickoff attempt from Charlotte reliver Penn Murfee. Daz Cameron extended his on-base streak to 10 games with his second walk of the night, but both were left stranded as the Sounds remained down by three.

After a three-up, three-down top of the ninth issued by Justin Yeager, Freddy Zamora walked to start a potential Sounds' rally in the bottom of the ninth. The next three were retired in a row by Cam Booser, giving the Sounds their second straight shutout loss.

Now with the series evened, Nashville will turn to Brewers' no. 6-rated prospect Logan Henderson (9-4, 3.36 ERA) on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

READY FREDDY: Freddy Zamora extended his hitting streak to five games and on-base streak to six games with a base hit in the bottom of the fourth inning against the Charlotte Knights on Friday. Zamora's hitting streak is currently the longest on the team, and his on-base streak is the second-longest. During his hitting streak, Zamora is 7-for-18 (.389) with four RBI and three runs. In July, the 26-year-old is having one of his best months of the season with a .300/.379/.420 slash line. He also has notched nine RBI, 10 runs, and an OPS of .799

CHAD IT UP: Despite allowing three runs (two earned) in the top of the first inning, right-hander Chad Patrick found a way to keep the Sounds in the game during his third start of the season. Patrick tossed 4.0 scoreless frames with eight strikeouts after the first. Overall, the 26-year-old finished the game allowing just one hit and two earned runs over 5.0 frames. It is the 10th time in a row, including his appearances with the Milwaukee Brewers, that Patrick has gone 5.0 or more innings this year. This is the second-longest streak of his professional career, with the longest being 11 with Nashville that occurred from 4/19/24-6/21/24.

SHUT IT DOWN: On Friday, the Sounds were shut out for a second time in a row with a 3-0 loss to the Charlotte Knights. It was the fourth time this season Nashville's offense went scoreless in a game and the third in time in the last 30 days, going back to an 8-0 loss on June 28th to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The last time the Sounds were shut out in back-to-back games was also against the Charlotte Knights in 2021 from 6/4-6/5. Over the past two games, Nashville hitters are 8-for-60 (.133)

DYNAMIC DUO: Daz Cameron and Bobby Dalbec have been arguably the two best hitters in the Nashville offense against the Charlotte Knights this week. On Friday, that narrative stayed the same, as both players reached base. The two walks issued to Cameron extended his on-base streak to a season-high 10 games. Cameron is now 5-for-15 with a home run and four runs, while Dalbec is 5-for-17 with three homers and five RBI. Combined, the two are 10-for-31 with four home runs, which makes up for more than half of Nashville's long balls this week.

SELL ME THIS PEN: The Nashville bullpen has been one of the best 'pens in the International League for the 2025 season. Friday was no different, as Rob Zastrynzy, Jesus Liranzo, Will Childers, and Justin Yeager combined to toss 4.0 scoreless innings after Chad Patrick's start. Overall, the bullpen ranks top five in ERA (3.97), home runs allowed (31), walks (186), and saves (26). Over the last two nights, the Sounds bullpen has thrown 7.1 scoreless frames.







