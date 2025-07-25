Stripers' Offense Remains Dormant in 3-1 Loss to Redbirds

July 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Gwinnett Stripers (11-14) couldn't find the clutch hit for the third straight game in Memphis, falling 3-1 to the Redbirds (11-14) on Friday night at AutoZone Park. Gwinnett has been outscored 17-5 through four games in the series, trailing 3-1.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers snapped a 24-inning scoring drought and a scoreless game in the fifth as Luke Waddell singled and scored on a strike three wild pitch to Matthew Batten issued by Roddery Munoz (W, 3-2). The 1-0 lead lasted until the bottom of the sixth, when the Redbirds tied the game on an RBI fielder's choice from Matt Koperniak and went up 3-1 on a two-run single by Matt Lloyd. Gwinnett loaded the bases twice in the game - in the fifth and eighth - but went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Key Contributors: Jhancarlos Lara (3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO) was solid in his second spot start of the season with the Stripers. Waddell (1-for-3, run) had one of Gwinnett's five hits on the night. For Memphis, Koperniak (3-for-4, double, RBI) and Lloyd (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) combined to drive in all three runs.

Noteworthy: Through his two spot starts, Lara has thrown 6.0 scoreless innings, allowed just three hits, and has struck out seven. Eddys Leonard went 0-for-4, snapping his 13-game on-base streak.

Next Game (Saturday, July 26): Gwinnett at Memphis, 7:35 p.m. at AutoZone Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 29): Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. It's never too early to start the Christmas countdown as we celebrate Christmas in July! The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Christmas Ugly Sweater Long Sleeve Tee presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

GWN @ MEM | Box Score | MLB Research Tool

Memphis Redbirds (52-46) 3, Gwinnett Stripers (40-60) 1 Jul 25th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Gwinnett 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 0 Memphis 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 x 3 12 0 Gwinnett AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Kelenic, CF .215 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 Ornelas, DH .197 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 RodrÃ-guez, C, RF .275 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 Leonard, 2B .226 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 1 Waddell, SS .282 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 Delay, C .220 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 1 Capel, LF .221 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Batten, 1B .180 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 7 1 Fletcher, Da, 3B .177 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 Lara, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Paredes, E, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Burkhalter, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Brebbia, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .225 32 1 5 0 0 0 0 3 8 24 10 BATTING TB: Batten; Delay; Fletcher, Da; Ornelas; Waddell.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Leonard 2; Kelenic 2; Batten.

Team RISP: 1-for-7.

Team LOB: 7.

FIELDING DP: 2 (Batten-Waddell-Lara; Delay-Batten).

Memphis AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Wetherholt, 2B .364 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 5 Church, CF .336 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Baker, DH .205 4 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 Crooks, C .264 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 1 Koperniak, RF .237 4 1 3 1 0 0 1 0 0 3 0 Prieto, SS .278 4 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 Collins, 3B .227 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 Lloyd, 1B .289 4 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 1 12 0 Antico, LF .274 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 Cornwell, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Muñoz, R, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Roycroft, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Svanson, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .267 34 3 12 3 0 0 3 1 9 27 11 BATTING 2B: Baker (14, Burkhalter); Prieto (21, Burkhalter); Koperniak (12, Brebbia).

TB: Baker 2; Collins 2; Crooks 2; Koperniak 4; Lloyd 2; Prieto 2; Wetherholt.

RBI: Koperniak (36); Lloyd 2 (32).

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Lloyd; Wetherholt 2; Prieto 2.

GIDP: Church; Prieto.

Team RISP: 3-for-14.

Team LOB: 8.

BASERUNNING SB: Collins (2, 2nd base off Lara/Delay).

FIELDING DP: (Lloyd).

Gwinnett ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Lara 5.64 3.0 2 0 0 0 4 0 10 Paredes, E 3.99 2.0 5 0 0 0 2 0 10 Burkhalter (L, 1-1)(BS, 1) 5.25 2.0 4 3 3 1 3 0 11 Brebbia 2.79 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 Totals 4.06 8.0 12 3 3 1 9 0 35 Memphis ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Cornwell 6.92 4.2 3 1 1 0 1 0 16 Muñoz, R (W, 3-2) 4.15 2.1 1 0 0 0 4 0 9 Roycroft (H, 3) 5.08 1.0 1 0 0 2 2 0 6 Svanson (S, 1) 3.32 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 4 Totals 4.77 9.0 5 1 1 3 8 0 35 WP: Paredes, E; Muñoz, R.

Pitches-strikes: Lara 48-33; Paredes, E 32-24; Burkhalter 35-21; Brebbia 11-8; Cornwell 45-31; Muñoz, R 37-25; Roycroft 24-12; Svanson 15-7.

Groundouts: Lara 3-1; Paredes, E 2-1; Burkhalter 3-0; Brebbia 1-2; Cornwell 8-1; Muñoz, R 1-1; Roycroft 0-0; Svanson 2-0.

Batters faced: Lara 10; Paredes, E 10; Burkhalter 11; Brebbia 4; Cornwell 16; Muñoz, R 9; Roycroft 6; Svanson 4.

Inherited runners-scored: Muñoz, R 2-1.

Umpires: HP: Louie Krupa. 1B: Jeremy Riggs. 3B: Steven Hodgins.

Official Scorer: Eric Opperman.

Weather: 88 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 8 mph, Out To LF.

First pitch: 7:06 PM.

T: 2:15.

Att: 1,924.

Venue: AutoZone Park.







