Rodriguez's Clout Gives Stripers Rare Series-Opening Victory

July 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - For just the second time this season and the first time since the Home Opener on April 1 vs. Nashville, the Gwinnett Stripers (11-11) found a way to win a series opener. Carlos Rodriguez's eighth-inning solo home run snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the Stripers to a 4-3 victory over the Memphis Redbirds (8-14) on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Jarred Kelenic tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Luke Waddell. That lead was quickly erased in the bottom of the first as JJ Wetherholt led off with a solo homer (2) off Didier Fuentes to tie it at 1-1. An inning later, an RBI single by Matt Lloyd and sacrifice fly by Bryan Torres put Memphis ahead 3-1. A two-run single by Conner Capel tied it at 3-3 in the sixth. In the eighth, Rodriguez willed a homer (4) over the right-field wall, just out of the reach of Nathan Church's robbery attempt to make it 4-3.

Key Contributors: Capel (1-for-4, 2 RBIs) and Rodriguez (1-for-3, homer, RBI) combined to drive in three of Gwinnett's four runs on the night. Following 4.2 innings from Fuentes (7 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO), Nathan Wiles (W, 5-7), Jhancarlos Lara (H, 1), and John Brebbia (S, 1) combined on 4.1 scoreless, three-hit innings in relief.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett is now 2-16 in series openers this season, winning for the first time since beating Nashville 5-1 on April 1 at Coolray Field. Rodriguez's game-winning blast was his first homer since July 3 vs. St. Paul. Eddys Leonard singled to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, the longest by a Striper in 2025.

Next Game (Wednesday, July 23): Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 29): Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. It's never too early to start the Christmas countdown as we celebrate Christmas in July! The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Christmas Ugly Sweater Long Sleeve Tee presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







International League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.