Rodriguez's Clout Gives Stripers Rare Series-Opening Victory
July 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - For just the second time this season and the first time since the Home Opener on April 1 vs. Nashville, the Gwinnett Stripers (11-11) found a way to win a series opener. Carlos Rodriguez's eighth-inning solo home run snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the Stripers to a 4-3 victory over the Memphis Redbirds (8-14) on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Jarred Kelenic tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Luke Waddell. That lead was quickly erased in the bottom of the first as JJ Wetherholt led off with a solo homer (2) off Didier Fuentes to tie it at 1-1. An inning later, an RBI single by Matt Lloyd and sacrifice fly by Bryan Torres put Memphis ahead 3-1. A two-run single by Conner Capel tied it at 3-3 in the sixth. In the eighth, Rodriguez willed a homer (4) over the right-field wall, just out of the reach of Nathan Church's robbery attempt to make it 4-3.
Key Contributors: Capel (1-for-4, 2 RBIs) and Rodriguez (1-for-3, homer, RBI) combined to drive in three of Gwinnett's four runs on the night. Following 4.2 innings from Fuentes (7 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO), Nathan Wiles (W, 5-7), Jhancarlos Lara (H, 1), and John Brebbia (S, 1) combined on 4.1 scoreless, three-hit innings in relief.
Noteworthy: Gwinnett is now 2-16 in series openers this season, winning for the first time since beating Nashville 5-1 on April 1 at Coolray Field. Rodriguez's game-winning blast was his first homer since July 3 vs. St. Paul. Eddys Leonard singled to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, the longest by a Striper in 2025.
Next Game (Wednesday, July 23): Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 29): Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. It's never too early to start the Christmas countdown as we celebrate Christmas in July! The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Christmas Ugly Sweater Long Sleeve Tee presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
International League Stories from July 22, 2025
- Late Rally Sinks Knights for the Third Straight Game - Charlotte Knights
- In First Ever Meeting, Saints Greeted Rudely by WooSox in 11-2 Defeat - St. Paul Saints
- Wetherholt Homers as Redbirds Drop Opener to Stripers - Memphis Redbirds
- Rodriguez's Clout Gives Stripers Rare Series-Opening Victory - Gwinnett Stripers
- Nashville Completes Late Comeback with Five-Run Eighth to Take Down Charlotte - Nashville Sounds
- Cook Caps Quartet of Fifth Inning Runs in Series-Opening Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Cocos Locos Jump on RailRiders, Win Series Opener - Rochester Red Wings
- Pair of Late Runs Push Bisons Past Columbus 3-1 Tuesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Malloy Homers in Tuesday Loss to Indy - Toledo Mud Hens
- Over 10,000 Fans Attend Series Opener - Columbus Clippers
- Bats Surge to Series-Opening 9-4 Win over Iowa - Louisville Bats
- Caissie's Five-Hit Night Not Enough in 9-4 Loss to Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Jumbo Shrimp Top Bulls 8-4 - Durham Bulls
- Mets Shine Past Storm Chasers, 4-3, on Sunny Tuesday in Syracuse - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Ends RailRiders' Streak - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jacksonville Homers Three Times in Tuesday Victory against Durham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Chasers Drop Series Opener 4-3 to Mets - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 22, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- July 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Rodolfo Castro Walk-Off Homer Sends 'Pigs by Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox' July Weekend Was Best-Attended Ever - Worcester Red Sox
- Walk-Off Home Run Sinks Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons First Ever Drone Show Set for August 2 "Women in Sports Night" Game - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 22 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- July 31: Bisons Next 'Luces de Buffalo' Game Includes Youth Jersey Replica Giveaway - Buffalo Bisons
- Marlins Fans Can Catch Select Jumbo Shrimp Games on FanDuel Sports Network - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Rodriguez's Clout Gives Stripers Rare Series-Opening Victory
- Burkhalter Earns First Triple-A Win, Stripers Clinch Series with 5-3 Victory over Jacksonville
- Ritchie Wins Triple-A Debut, Stripers Prevail 5-3 over Jacksonville
- Jacksonville Edges Stripers 3-2 in Series Opener
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host Wrestling Night at Coolray Field