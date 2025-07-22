Nashville Completes Late Comeback with Five-Run Eighth to Take Down Charlotte

NASHVILLE - Scoreless through three innings, Nashville and Charlotte traded runs over the final six frames with Nashville securing a 10-7 comeback win in the series opener on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Nashville plated eight runs over the final three trips to the plate to erase a three-run deficit entering the bottom of the seventh.

Nashville starter Bruce Zimmermann allowed just a single over his first four innings while Charlotte's Owen White retired his first 11 to start the night until Daz Cameron sparked a Nashville rally with a two-out single in the bottom of the fourth. Cameron would later steal second before coming around to score on a Bobby Dalbec infield single and an errant throw. Jared Oliva extended the rally with the third consecutive Nashville hit off White in the inning and a RBI to make it 2-0. Zimmermann stranded his second baserunner of the night in the top of the fifth after allowing his second single.

Four Charlotte hits and a sac fly off Zimmermann in the top of the sixth put the Sounds into a one-run deficit as Justin Anderson headed to the mound to take over for White and the Knights. Drew Avans drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the sixth before stealing two bases in the inning. Jeferson Quero also drew a free pass and stole second in a double steal with Avans. Bobby Dalbec brought in the tying run with a sacrifice fly and Oliva made it a multi-RBI game with his second single of the night to put Nashville back in front 4-3.

Rob Zastryzny came in relief of Zimmermann to start the top of the seventh for his first appearance of his Major League rehab assignment. After retiring Jacob Amaya, two singles, a hit batter, wild pitch, and a two-run home run off the bat of Korey Lee made it a 7-4 Charlotte lead. Freddy Zamora doubled home Ernesto Martinez Jr. in the home half of the seventh to bring Nashville within two before Will Childers took over pitching duties in the top of the eighth. The right-hander worked a 1-2-3 frame to send the offense right back to work.

Cameron and Dalbec launched back-to-back home runs to bring the score back to even at 7-7 four pitches into the bottom of the eighth. Oliva and Jorge Alfaro followed with singles to push Oliva to third and prompt another Charlotte pitching change. Martinez Jr. split the right-center field gap for a two-RBI double to score Oliva and Alfaro all the way from first. Avans extended the lead to 10-7 with a RBI single, scoring Martinez Jr.

Elvis Peguero came on for the top of the ninth and earned his fourth save of the season. After hitting the first batter he faced, Peguero helped to retire each of the next three Knights batters to secure the victory.

The series continues on Wednesday night from First Horizon Park as the Sounds look to make it a four-game winning streak over the Knights this season. Nashville took five-of-six when the two teams played in Charlotte April 15-20. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

SILENT KNIGHT: Bruce Zimmermann kept the Charlotte bats off balance with his third quality start of the season. It was also the right-hander's third quality start over his last five outings, in which he has a 1.98 ERA over that span. On Tuesday, Zimmerman tossed 5.0 scoreless frames before allowing three runs in the top of the sixth. Over two starts this season against the Knights, Zimmerman has allowed six earned runs over 11.2 innings. In July, Zimmerman has been even better with 16 strikeouts and a 2.11 ERA over four starts.

OLIVA AND COMPANY: Jared Oliva broke out of a 1-for-9 slump from this past weekend to go 3-for-4 with a go-ahead RBI during Tuesday night's win against Charlotte. Although Oliva went 0-for-3 with a strikeout last Sunday, the 29-year-old extended his on-base streak to four games with a single in the bottom of the fourth. Oliva is arguably having his best month of the season in July with two homers, 12 RBI, and a .326 batting average. He also leads the team in steals for July with seven after swiping a bag on Tuesday.

HELLO OLD FRIEND: For the first time since signing a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, Bobby Dalbec faced his former team in the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday night. Dalbec signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox on January 7 and played 12 games for Charlotte before being designated for assignment on May 4. In his lone series against Nashville earlier this year, Dalbec went 9-for-16 with two home runs, three doubles, and four RBI over four games. On Tuesday, the Sounds third baseman extended his on-base streak to three games by going 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI. During that span, Dalbec is 4-for-7 with four walks.

CAM YOU DIG IT: Daz Cameron continues to be one of the best hitters in the International League over the past two weeks after his performance at the plate on Tuesday night. Cameron extended his hitting streak to seven games after going 2-for-4 with a solo home run. The 28-year-old also made it seven straight games with at least an RBI. Since rejoining the Sounds on July 9, Cameron ranks top three in batting average (.452) and top five in homers (5) in the International League.

NOT DONE YET: Nashville completed one of their best comeback victories of the season on Tuesday night. Down 7-5 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Daz Cameron and Bobby Dalbec hit back-to-back homers to tie the game. It was the fourth time this season Nashville has had back-to-back home runs, and the first since Oliver Dunn and Wes Clarke did it back on May 2. Ernesto Martinez Jr. drove in two runs with a double later in the inning, and Nashville won just their third game this year when trailing after seven innings.







