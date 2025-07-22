SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 22, 2025

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (17-3, 55-37) at Rochester Red Wings (9-12, 36-57)

July 22, 2025 | Game 93 | Road Game 44 | Innovative Field | First Pitch 6:45 P.M.

RH Sean Boyle (7-6, 4.36) vs. RH Chase Solesky (4-5, 4.93)

Boyle: Activated from 7-Day IL today; Allowed 2 R on 5 H over 6.0 IP with 6 K in 7/09 Win vs. BUF

Solesky: Allowed 2 R on 3 H over 4.1 IP in 7/09 ND vs. WOR with 2 K & 3 BB (4-3 Red Wings)

LAST TIME OUT- WORCESTER, MA (July 20, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders matched a franchise record with their eleventh straight win, topping the Worcester Red Sox 8-2 at Polar Park on Sunday afternoon. Spencer Jones went 4-for-5 with the two home runs and a pair batted in as the RailRiders matched the record win streak set by the 2009 SWB Yankees.

T.J. Rumfield and Jeimer Candelario started the top of the second with back-to-back doubles. A sac fly from Jose Rojas brought Rumfield in for a 1-0 lead. Candelario scored on a fielder's choice and throwing error, staking the RailRiders to a 2-0 advantage. Vaughn Grissom led off the bottom half of the inning with a solo home run to cut the lead in half. Spencer Jones answered for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the top of the third, taking a 1-1 pitch 445 feet just to the left of the batter's eye for a 3-1 lead. In the fifth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases on a pair of singles and a hit batter. Candelario singled to right, driving in a pair and extending the lead further to 5-1. Everson Pereira and Jones hit back-to-back home runs with one away in the sixth to build a 7-1 lead. Pereira homered for the third straight game while Jones' was his second of the day, third in the last two games and 26th of the season. In the eighth, Jones doubled and scored on a groundout for an 8-1 edge. After a scoreless inning of relief by Bailey Dees in his Triple-A debut, the WooSox plated a run off Leonardo Pestana in the bottom of the ninth for an 8-2 final.

Carlos Carrasco (3-2) took the ball and held Worcester to just one run on three hits over seven complete innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. Robert Stock (5-4) allowed the first five runs, four earned, on seven hits and took the loss.

HELLO HIGH FALLS - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plays its only series in Rochester this week and the only set between the clubs during the second half. The RailRiders hosted the Red Wings twice at PNC Field during the first half, winning seven of ten games with two games canceled. Five of the seven wins were walk-offs, while the other two were shutouts by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching staff.

ALL GAS, NO BREAK- The RailRiders have matched a franchise record with 11 straight wins, set by the 2009 SWB Yankees. The 2009 club, managed by Dave Miley and keyed by current RailRiders skipper Shelley Duncan, won 11 consecutive games to begin the 2009 season. Duncan hit .351 during that winning streak with a team-best four home runs and a team-high 13 runs batted in. During the current streak, the RailRiders are hitting .336 with 98 runs scored, 23 home runs, 27 stolen bases, a .418 on-base percentage and a .596 slugging percentage, all of which top the International League since July 5.

BOYLE BACK- Sean Boyle has been activated off the injured list and makes the start in tonight's series opener. The right-hander has gone five or more innings in 12 of his 13 starts for the RailRiders this year, with the lone outlier of 4.2 innings on May 21 at Nashville. Boyle has faced the Red Wings twice this season, going 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA over 11 innings with nine strikeouts and one walk.

EXTRA EXTRA- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's offense combined for 23 extra-base hits, including 11 home runs, during the three-game sweep at Worcester over the weekend.

BACK-TO-BACK BOYS- Everson Pereira and Spencer Jones have hit back-to-back home runs in back-to-back games. The duo pulled the feat in the first inning on Saturday and matched it in the sixth on Sunday. Pereira has homered in three straight, becoming the first player to do so this season.

CRUSHING- Spencer Jones hit two home runs Sunday, bringing his Triple-A total to ten in 16 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. His season tally of 26, including 16 over 49 games for Somerset, is tied with Oklahoma City's Ryan Ward (LA Dodgers) for the Minor League lead. The outfielder is averaging one home run every 10.7 at-bats this year.

GOOD TIMES ROLL ON- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 30-8 since June 3. The RailRiders have the best record in the International League since then, with the lowest staff ERA at 3.59. The club is hitting a league-best .282 during that 38-game stretch with a league-high 237 runs scored.

THE FOLLOW-UP- Carlos Carrasco worked seven innings in Sunday's win at Worcester after having gone seven complete in his previous start on July 13 against Buffalo. The 38-year-old had not worked back-to-back seven-inning appearances since September of the 2018 season while pitching for Cleveland. Carrasco is 3-0 in the second half with a 2.12 ERA over 29.2 innings with 18 strikeouts to four walks.

POWER BAT ADDED- Rafael Flores has been promoted from Somerset. The catcher was third in the Eastern League with 15 home runs, trailing only Binghamton's Ryan Clifford (17) and Spencer Jones, who hit 16 while with the Patriots. Flores was signed as a Minor League Free Agent on 7/25/22 out of Rio Hondo College. He was hitting .287 for Somerset this season with 23 doubles and 56 runs batted in over 87 games.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York dropped a 4-1 final at Toronto on Monday night. Giancarlo Stanton homered but the Blue Jays tallied all four of their runs in the fourth against Carlos Rodon to claim the series opener... On Sunday, Somerset rallied for two in the ninth but lost 3-2 at Hartford. George Lombard, Jr. homered but it was not enough to complete a Patriots comeback... Hudson Valley's game at Jersey Shore was postponed due to wet grounds... Tampa lost 7-1 at Dunedin. Hans Montero drove in the lone run of the day for the Tarpons.







