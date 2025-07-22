Walk-Off Home Run Sinks Tides

July 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







ALLENTOWN, Pa --- The Norfolk Tides (8-12 | 38-55) fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (10-11 | 56-39), 3-2, on Tuesday at Coca-Cola Park. The game was tied 2-2 into the ninth inning, but Lehigh Valley would prevail with a walk-off home run.

Jeremiah Jackson kept his hot streak with a solo home run in the first inning. It was his third straight game with a homer, and his 11th of the season. Both starting pitchers on each team pitched well from there. The home run was the only run allowed by Lehigh Valley's Nabil Crismatt, who went 6.0 innings and struck out four. Thaddeus Ward went 5.1 innings on the other side for Norfolk, giving up one run and struck out six.

The run allowed by Ward was when Óscar Mercado laced an RBI double in the sixth. Norfolk would get a late home run by Silas Ardoin to take the lead in the eighth, but Lehigh Valley tied it right back up in the bottom-half on a solo home run by Keaton Anthony.

The IronPigs were able to to capitalize on tying the game in the eighth by getting a walk-off homer by Rodolfo Castro, taking the game 3-2. Lehigh Valley has taken six of seven games from Norfolk this season. Game two is tomorrow night with first pitch at 7:05 pm, with RHP Cameron Weston (2-5, 4.55) on the hill for the Tides while RHP Gabe Mosser (3-3, 5.72) with go for the IronPigs.







International League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.