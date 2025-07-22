Marlins Fans Can Catch Select Jumbo Shrimp Games on FanDuel Sports Network

July 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - FanDuel Sports Network will shine a spotlight on the Miami Marlins' up-and-coming crop of talent, televising and streaming select Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp games during the second half of the 2025 Minor League Baseball season.

Starting Aug. 3, fans across Florida can tune in on FanDuel Sports Network Florida or the FanDuel Sports Network app to see four home games of the Marlins' Triple-A affiliate. The Jumbo Shrimp are this year's International League First Half champions, clinching a postseason berth for the first time since 2017.

Jacksonville currently features eight of the Marlins' top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline: left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling (No. 3), catcher Joe Mack (No. 4), corner infielder Deyvison De Los Santos (No. 11), right-hander Adam Mazur (No. 12), middle infielder Maximo Acosta (No. 18), outfielder Jakob Marsee (No. 22), outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. (No. 25) and outfielder Andrew Pintar (No. 28).

Jacksonville broadcaster Scott Kornberg will team with an analyst to call each of the four games.

JUMBO SHRIMP GAMES ON FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK

DATE TIME (ET) OPPONENT

Sunday, 8/3 5:00 PM Columbus

Sunday, 8/17 5:00 PM Norfolk

Wednesday, 8/27 7:00 PM Rochester

Sunday, 8/31 6:30 PM Rochester

NOTE: All games above air on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and stream on the FanDuel Sports Network app and at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com. Schedule is subject to change.

Fans throughout the state of Florida can stream these Jumbo Shrimp games and all of the network's Marlins programming on the FanDuel Sports Network app and at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com by authenticating with their pay-TV credentials or subscribing directly.  Monthly, annual and Season Pass subscriptions are available.

For a limited time, Marlins fans can sign up for one month of FanDuel Sports Network for $19.99 and get their second month free. To take advantage of this special offer, click here and use the promo code MIAMIBOGO at checkout.

New this season, local Prime Video customers can also sign up for FanDuel Sports Network as an add-on subscription to access games and all other programming on the network. To get started, open the Prime Video app or visit amazon.com/channels and search for FanDuel Sports Network.

FanDuel Sports Network Florida is also widely available on cable, satellite, and virtual streaming providers across the state. For a list of TV providers in your zip code that carry FanDuel Sports Network, visit GetMyHomeTeams.com.

FanDuel Sports Network will continue to highlight the Marlins' minor league system all season long with episodes of "Marlins All-Access: Next Wave" that profile top prospects and capture the unique ballpark atmosphere at each of the affiliates. The addition of these Jumbo Shrimp live game broadcasts will allow viewers to see some of the players closest to breaking into or returning to the Major Leagues.







International League Stories from July 22, 2025

Marlins Fans Can Catch Select Jumbo Shrimp Games on FanDuel Sports Network - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.