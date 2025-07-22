Bisons First Ever Drone Show Set for August 2 "Women in Sports Night" Game

July 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Amazing postgame shows have been a staple for years at Sahlen Field, but Bisons fans can soon experience something never before seen at the ballpark as the Herd will host its first ever postgame DRONE SHOW, presented by M&T Bank, on Saturday, August 2, following the team's game against the Syracuse Mets (6:35 p.m.).

The Drone Show event will be part of a very special day and night at Sahlen Field, as the Bisons annual "Women In Sports Night" will also include two other ballpark firsts; a Bisons Softball Clinic on the field during the day (space is limited, register at Bisons.com) and a pregame Women in Sports Panel Discussion in the Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant at 4:30 p.m. (RSVP today at Bisons.com | 716-846-2100).

"When a team has as much history as the Buffalo Bisons, it's not easy to find new 'firsts' to break - but this August, M&T Bank will help the Bisons make three historic firsts possible, all in one night," said Tracy Woodrow, M&T Bank Chief Administrative Officer and WNY Regional President. "With a dynamic panel discussion, an elite softball clinic and a spectacular drone show lighting up the skies after the game, 'Women in Sports Night' will underscore the joy of connection and provide inspiration for Western New Yorkers of all ages to pursue their passions."

Game Tickets are on sale now at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Fans are reminded that they save nearly 20% when they purchase their single-game tickets in advance of gameday.

DRONE SHOW

The postgame Drone Show promises to be a unique and unforgettable experience unlike any other in the ballpark's great history. A fleet of 200 drones from SkyElements, each fitted with brilliant LED lights, creates mesmerizing patterns, shapes, and animations in the sky. Each formation will be accompanied by sounds and music as we tell the story of a 'Night at the Ballpark,'.... with a few fun twists and turns.

WOMEN IN SPORTS PANEL DISCUSSION

Join us at the Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant before the Bisons August 2nd game against the Mets for our first ever Bisons Women in Sports Panel Discussion, presented by M&T Bank. Learn from local influential leaders in the sports industry with our great panelists.

Jesse Ladoue McMullen, Director of Marketing, New Era Cap Sarah Tranelli, Director of Athletics Communications, University at Buffalo Olivia Kincanon, Houghton University Head Softball Coach (UB softball alum) Marissa Packard, Digital & Social Content Coordinator, Buffalo Bisons

Bisons game tickets are required for entry into the restaurant. There is no additional charge for the panel discussion, but fans attending must purchase the all-you-can-eat buffet, which will feature special expanded offerings. Fans interested in the panel should make their dinner reservations for 4:30 p.m. with discussion following the meal. (RSVP at Bisons.com | 716-846-2100).

BISONS SOFTBALL CLINIC

The Bisons have partnered with M&T Bank for our first ever Bisons Softball Clinic on August 2 from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Open to girls aged 10-15, instructional stations will include fast pitch, hitting, slapping, baserunning and fielding from our amazing collection of local coaches. Registration is open at Bisons.com and SPACE IS LIMITED. The clinic costs $70 (plus fees) and includes two Bisons Flex Tickets and a Softball Bow, compliments of 21 Outs.

Clinic Instructors

Ally Marcano, Coastal Carolina Softball Alum & Team Puerto Rico Professional Softball Olivia Kincanon, University at Buffalo Softball Alum & Houghton University Head Softball Coach Stephanie Roan, St. Cloud State University Softball Alum & University at Buffalo Associate Head Coach Abby Sotter, Edinboro University Softball Alum & Charter School for Applied Technologies Varsity Softball Coach Shelly Hoerner, Barry University & Canisius Softball Alum & D'Youville Head Softball Coach Taylor Thorp, Appalachian State University Softball Alum & D'Youville Assistant Softball Coach

For more information on all the great elements to Women in Sports Night, presented by M&T Bank, fans should visit Bisons.com.







