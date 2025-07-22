Jacksonville Homers Three Times in Tuesday Victory against Durham
July 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - Matt Mervis, Maximo Acosta, and Deyvison De Los Santos mashed home runs as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp secured a series opening victory against the Durham Bulls, 8-4, Tuesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Trailing 2-0 in the sixth, Troy Johnston and Jakob Marsee worked back-to-back walks to start the frame for Jacksonville (58-38, 11-10). Two batters later, Mervis (9) clobbered a three-run home run, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 3-2 lead. Following a strikeout, Victor Mesa Jr. singled. With a runner at first, Acosta (7) smashed a two-run jack, extending the Shrimp's lead to 5-2 against Durham (57-39, 13-7).
The score remained the same until the eighth when Durham rallied. Jamie Westbrook worked a leadoff walk. A Dominic Keegan single, coupled with an error, put runners at second and third. Bob Seymour was intentionally walked, and the Bulls loaded the bases. With the bases juiced, Curtis Mead bounced into a double play, scoring Westbrook, and making it 5-3.
The Jacksonville bats stayed hot in the ninth. Rob Brantly and Jacob Berry smacked back-to-back singles. Three batters later, De Los Santos (11) crushed a three-run home run, extending the lead for the Jumbo Shrimp, 8-3.
Durham added one more run in the ninth. Carson Williams reached on an error and advanced to third on a wild pitch. With a runner in scoring position, Tristan Peters laced an RBI single, making it 8-4.
The Bulls opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. With two outs, Keegan and Seymour worked consecutive walks. With a runner at first and second, Mead ripped an RBI knock, giving Durham an early 1-0 lead.
Durham added to their lead in the fourth. Tre' Morgan (3) launched a solo home run, making it 2-0.
Jacksonville and Durham continue the series with Wednesday's 6:35 p.m. first pitch at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. LHP Adam Laskey (0-1, 2.48 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Duncan Davitt (0-1, 9.64 ERA) will counter for the Bulls. Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.
International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.
