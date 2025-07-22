WooSox' July Weekend Was Best-Attended Ever

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox' lone July weekend at Polar Park drew more fans than any weekend-or any three straight games-have ever drawn at Polar Park. The downtown venue, voted "Best Ballpark in Triple-A" by both Ballpark Digest and USA Today, is in its fifth season.

Boosted by an array of promotions, from UniBank Fireworks Friday night to PawSox Heritage Day Saturday to a visit from Bluey Sunday, Polar Park packed more fans than any three-game stretch in its young history. The previous high was the final weekend of the 2024 season.

The sellouts totaled 25,587 tickets, and with beautiful weather, nearly 90 percent of those with tickets filled the compact, urban ballpark.

"The fans were extraordinary," said WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg. "We have had special games, such as the memorable day that Chris Sale pitched here, July 31, 2021. And we have had terrific crowds on various nights, such as UniBank Fireworks nights on the Fourth of July. But we have never had such consistently large crowds, day after day, all weekend long. There was palpable pride in the ballpark and the city."

In addition to the UniBank Fireworks set to a disco medley, Friday also saw the team wear jerseys that spelled WooSox in sign language for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Night.

"Our outstanding Executive Vice President/General Manager, Brooke Cooper, had championed this effort over the past several years, and the number of people who have approached us and expressed their emotions of appreciation has really been gratifying," Steinberg said. "We know we are touching some families in a deep and personal way."

Also impactful Friday was Indian Heritage Night, presented by DCU. The Greater Worcester area has a sizeable population of people of Indian descent.

After a 10 a.m. WooSox Foundation Baseball Clinic, presented by the Hanover Insurance Group, with players and coaches Saturday morning, the ballpark's DCU Club filled to the brim at 12:30 p.m. for the Great Polar Park Writers Series. The special guest was 98 ÃÂ½-year-old Maybelle Blair, the sharp and witty star of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League whose story was brought back to life in the movie, "A League of Their Own." In a spellbinding hour and a half, the pioneer of women's baseball regaled the audience with tales that are in her new biography, "All the Way," by Kat Williams. The title is a reference to Maybelle's relationship to Madonna's sassy character in the 1992 film.

Fans filed into Massachusetts from adjacent Rhode Island for the club's 4th annual "PawSox Heritage Day," when the players donned the uniforms of Pawtucket, where the club was based for 50 years, 1970-2020.

"Rhode Island has topped the charts of all 50 states in buying more tickets every year than the year before," Steinberg said. "We are heart-warmed that our old friends are visiting this new home."

Following the game, fans took to the field, as they do after every Saturday home game, for a Sunset Catch on the Field, presented by Planet Fitness, to the strains of the music from "Field of Dreams."

And after dusk, the outfield filled with Girl Scouts and sleeping bags for a Girl Scout Sleepover, presented by ConvenientMD.

After arising with the sun and enjoying a casual breakfast, the Girl Scouts gave way to the Sunday crowd, which featured phenomenal interest from toddlers who met the actual character, "Bluey." The popular Australian dog inspired many children who were more likely to be fascinated by the WooSox' four "Central MASScots" than the outstanding players on the doorstep of the majors.

"One of the most loved members of our staff is our Vice President of Marketing, Steve Oliveira, and with three toddlers of his own, he and Brooke Cooper-who has a pair of little ones as well-knew we would strike a chord," Steinberg added. "And we did. It was a sight to see so many little children."

Bluey was not the only dog at the park; Sunday was the club's third "Bark at the Park," presented by the Veterinary Urgent Care Center of Worcester, at which fans bring their canines down to the field for a pre-game parade and then enjoy the game from the University Dental Group Berm in left field.

Dressed as "Los Wepas" on Dominican Heritage Day, the WooSox concluded their series against the future New York Yankees by welcoming everyone down to the field to run the bases, as they do after every Sunday game.

In addition to the promotions, the WooSox debuted many of their "Second-Half Initiatives," including the new placement of New England's Best Lobster Rolls atop the Triple Decker Garden in right field. The club also added the sale of hot dogs at the suddenly popular hot spot.

In time for Independence Day, the club had added "Something Cheesy," a kiosk with grilled cheese, mac 'n' cheese, and juice boxes, all at family-friendly prices. The club also added little ice cream cups (Hoodsie Cups are a New England tradition) and ice cream sandwiches on the First Base Plaza.

The WooSox return from this week's roadtrip to St. Paul, MN to play 12 games in 13 days at Polar Park starting Tuesday, July 29. Among the dates fans are circling are a pair of "Throwback Thursdays," when 2004 World Champion Bill Mueller visits Polar Park on July 31 and legendary Red Sox Hall of Famer Fred Lynn makes his first visit to Worcester on August 7. Both players will participate in a DCU "Meet-and-Greet" with fans in the Sherwood's Diner for several innings during the game.

"These are exciting times; we love it when fans feel that their experience at Polar Park is better than ever."







