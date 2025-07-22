Pair of Late Runs Push Bisons Past Columbus 3-1 Tuesday Night

Columbus, O.H. - Anders Tolhurst's strong night on the mound led the Buffalo Bisons to a 3-1 win over the Columbus Clippers Tuesday Night at Huntington Park.

Through the first three innings of the evening, it was a scoreless pitchers' duel between both clubs' starters. Anders Tolhurst limited the Clippers to three hits and one walk while striking out two. Austin Peterson held Buffalo hitless, walked just one batter, and struck out four.

In the top of the fourth inning, Jonatan Clase put a pause in the pitching duel. Clase hit a solo home run, his first of the season, to earn Buffalo a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth inning, it appeared the Bisons were going to extend their lead before Columbus tightened defensively. Riley Tirotta and Ali Sanchez started the inning with base hits, which put runners at the corners with no outs. Peterson then struck Rivera out, and Clase then grounded into a double play, keeping the game 1-0 Buffalo.

Following five innings of work for both starting pitchers, the pitching stalemate came to an end as both starters were replaced. Peterson concluded his night allowing one run, six hits, and a walk, and struck out six batters. Tolhurst shut out the Clippers while allowing five hits and a walk, striking out three, and was eventually credited for his fourth win of the year.

Although the starting pitching duel was over, proficient pitching continued up until the ninth. Columbus had Parker Mushinski and Bradley Hanner pitch the next three scoreless frames. Between the two pitchers, they held Buffalo hitless, allowed just one walk, and struck out three.

As for the Bisons, Paxton Schultz replaced Tolhurst in the sixth inning and made his first appearance for the Bisons on a Major League rehab assignment. Schultz finished his night with 40 pitches through 2.2 scoreless innings of work. The 27-year-old allowed just one hit and walk, and punched out four. With two outs in the eighth, Schultz was replaced by Hayden Juenger.

In the top of the ninth, strong eye discipline increased the Bisons' lead. Alan Roden, RJ Schreck, and Buddy Kennedy led off the inning for Buffalo and all earned walks, loading the bases. Two batters later, Tirotta walked and brought Roden across the plate, expanding Buffalo's lead 2-0. Moments later, Josh Rivera added insurance to Buffalo's lead with an RBI single, making the game 3-0.

With a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the ninth, Columbus made a push. With one out, Kahlil Watson earned a walk, and Dom Nunez tallied a single. A batter later, Dayan Frias hit an RBI single to cut Buffalo's lead to 3-1. Dillon Tate struck out Milan Tolentino for the second out, and Gabriel Arias flied out to Clase, finalizing Buffalo's 3-1 victory. Tate earned his third save of the year.

The Bisons and Columbus will play game two of their six-game set on Wednesday evening at Huntington Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and Bisons.com starting at 6:45 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







